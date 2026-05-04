Franklin Energy to Implement New Mexico’s Home Efficiency Rebates Program

PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive energy solutions for utilities, governments, and businesses, announced today that they have been selected by the Energy Conservation and Management Division (ECAM) of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) to implement the state’s Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) program—a key initiative funded by the United States Department of Energy (DOE).

This latest award expands Franklin Energy’s role in New Mexico’s modern energy future. The company currently implements the state’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) program, which launched in September 2024. Together, HER and HEAR are designed to reduce household energy costs, increase energy efficiency, and support the state’s ambitious climate and equity goals.

“We’re honored to deepen our partnership with the state of New Mexico through the HER program,” said Alyssa Latuchie, Franklin Energy’s Principal Consultant. “New Mexico has set the pace with forward-thinking, community-driven energy solutions. We’re excited to build on the success of the HEAR program and bring even greater benefits to households across the state.”

The HER program will offer comprehensive, whole-home energy upgrades to income-qualified households, with a focus on serving disadvantaged and tribal communities. Franklin Energy will lead all aspects of the program, including design, technology, outreach, contractor training, customer support, and rebate processing.

To support efficient and effective delivery, the program will utilize Franklin Energy’s Snugg Pro home energy auditing and modeling software—the first platform approved by DOE for use in HER programs which is now deployed across nearly all U.S. states and territories.

Franklin Energy’s long-standing presence and trusted relationships across New Mexico position the company to deliver a seamless, high-impact program. By leveraging shared infrastructure across HER and HEAR programs, Franklin Energy will streamline operations and maximize the benefits of this federal investment.

“Administering both HER and HEAR enables us to deliver a more cohesive customer experience while minimizing administrative costs and enhancing the cost savings impacts for New Mexicans at a time of rising prices of everyday goods and services,” added Latuchie.

Franklin Energy will begin implementation immediately, with public availability of the HER program expected by early 2027.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is a fully integrated provider of comprehensive energy solutions, combining strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, and design/build services. The company partners with utilities, governments, and businesses to advance energy efficiency, electrification, decarbonization and load management at scale. Powered by advanced technology platforms and decades of industry expertise, Franklin Energy delivers measurable impact across the full energy services lifecycle. Founded in 1994, Franklin Energy is committed to protecting communities, strengthening programs, and boldly shaping the energy future. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com.

About New Mexico Energy Conservation and Management

The Energy Conservation and Management Division (ECAM) of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD), is the agency that is leading the state’s charge toward clean energy adoption. ECAM is the U.S. Department of Energy’s designated State Energy Office for New Mexico.