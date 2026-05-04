SKYX Selected to Participate in Inaugural Curated Group of 8 Emerging Companies at the 31st Annual Sohn Investment Conference on May 12, 2026, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City

MIAMI, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), an award winning highly disruptive advanced smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become advanced-safe-smart instantly as the new standard, today announced it has been selected to participate in the inaugural Emerging Company Pavilion at the prestigious Sohn Investment Conference 2026, taking place on May 12, 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The Sohn Conference Foundation hosts the annual conference, which brings together over 1,000 leading institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and industry operators for a full day of high-conviction investment ideas, dedicated to support pediatric cancer research through the Sohn Conference Foundation, funding groundbreaking research and state-of-the-art technologies.

SKYX has been selected as part of a curated group of only 8 emerging companies.

The Emerging Company Pavilion is designed to provide high-growth potential public companies with direct exposure to a concentrated and influential investor audience in a single-day format.

Selective Participation Highlights SKYX Growth, Market Positioning and Opportunity

Participation in the Emerging Company Pavilion is based on a selection process, including evaluation of:

Market capitalization profile

Revenue growth trajectory and momentum

Strategic alignment with institutional investor interests



According to conference organizers, sectors generating the highest investor demand for 2026 include biotech, artificial intelligence, and financial services, along with a select group of differentiated companies across other sectors demonstrating strong growth characteristics and innovation.

Management Commentary

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman, of SKYX Platforms said; “We are honored to be selected to participate in the inaugural Emerging Company Pavilion at the Sohn Conference.”

Lenny Sokolow, CEO of SKYX Platforms said; “This recognition reflects our strong growth trajectory, expanding revenue base, and the increasing demand for our advanced electrical and smart technology solutions. We believe this event provides a unique opportunity to engage with a highly sophisticated investor audience and further broaden awareness of SKYX’s long-term value proposition.”

Event Participation

Members of SKYX’s management team will be available throughout the day at the Emerging Company Pavilion to meet with institutional investors and discuss:

The Company’s proprietary advanced smart platform and AI platform

U.S. and global market expansion and standardization opportunities

Strategic partnerships and commercialization initiatives

Long-term growth and revenue outlook

About The Sohn Conference Foundation



The Sohn Conference Foundation brings together the most successful investors from the across the country and around the world, to connect and learn through our conferences, all of which support children's health programs and life outcomes. The Sohn Conference Foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a talented Wall Street professional whose life was cut short when he passed away from cancer at the age of 29. Ira's friends and family founded The Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn conferences and unite the financial community to support several charitable causes. To date, The Sohn Conference Foundation has raised more than $150 million. More information on The Sohn Conference Foundation is available at sohnconference.org.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com