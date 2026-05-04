Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Releases 2025 Impact Report, Showcasing $128 Million Invested in Communities Across the Southeast

ATLANTA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today released its 2025 Impact and Affordable Housing Advisory Council Report, detailing a year of significant investment in affordable housing initiatives and continued delivery of reliable liquidity to its member financial institutions.



In 2025, FHLBank Atlanta provided more than $128 million in grants through its members to strengthen homeownership, expand affordable housing supply, and help families preserve and grow generational wealth.



“This Impact Report highlights the meaningful progress we achieved in 2025 and reinforces our commitment to meeting a wide range of community needs,” said Reggie O’Shields, president and CEO of FHLBank Atlanta. “For 2026, we have allocated an additional $120 million—bringing our three-year total to more than $300 million dedicated to affordable housing and community development.”

2025 Impact Highlights:



• $51 million through the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund, supporting 49 rental communities. Grants of up to $1.25 million per project support the purchase, construction, and rehabilitation of projects that will create or preserve 2,838 affordable housing units.



• $46 million through the AHP Set-aside Program, assisting 2,591 low- to moderate-income households to overcome significant barriers to homeownership, including downpayment, closing cost, and home rehabilitation costs.



• $20 million through the Workforce Housing Plus+ program to provide downpayment and closing cost assistance to 1,359 qualified borrowers, including teachers, healthcare professionals, police officers, firefighters and other first responders – enabling them to achieve homeownership in the communities they serve.



• $11.7 million through the Multifamily Housing Bridge Fund, delivering grants to help 32 projects at least 50% complete to move forward and expand housing supply by creating 1,933 new affordable rental units.



• $6 million from the Heirs’ Property Family Wealth Protection Fund disbursed to assist 22 organizations to expand the legal services provided free of charge to low-income property owners. By writing wills and estate plans and addressing tangled titles, these organizations will help more than 5,000 property owners prevent or resolve heirs’ property issues and build generational wealth.



• $1.1 billion in low-cost, reliable funding delivered through FHLBank Atlanta advances to member institutions to support housing production and economic development across the district.



• Engagement with member institutions, real estate professionals, developers, nonprofits, housing finance authorities, and other stakeholders through nearly 20 industry forums.



To reach the $128 million investment level in 2025, FHLBank Atlanta voluntarily contributed more than 50% above its statutory requirement, underscoring its commitment to strengthening communities.

FHLBank Atlanta’s affordable housing initiatives are guided by regional expertise. FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council is comprised of 15 leaders in affordable housing and community development representing every state in the Bank’s district and helps to shape programs and ensure responsiveness to local needs.



O’Shields added, “Our impact extends beyond our programs. It’s reflected in our culture of care and our commitment to volunteerism. I’m proud of our team and the way we live out our mission: advancing affordable housing while providing reliable liquidity that supports community investment.”

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

Media Contact:

Sheryl Touchton

stouchton@fhlbatl.com