Xpress Wellness Acquires Wichita’s Mental Health Clinic Midwest Counseling Services

Key facts of this press release:

Xpress Wellness acquired Wichita’s Midwest Counseling Services on April 1, 2026

Midwest Counseling Services brings strong local operational leadership and proven Wichita long-term care behavioral health model to Xpress Wellness’ portfolio

No changes to services or patient experience

Lisa Harrison, founder of Midwest Counseling Services, now serves as Xpress Wellness’ Director of Operations of Post-Acute overseeing the Kansas market

WICHITA, KAN., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpress Wellness, a leading provider of urgent care, virtual primary care, occupational medicine, behavioral health and post-acute services across rural and suburban communities, acquired Midwest Counseling Services in Wichita, Kan., to expand the mental health clinic’s patient services to communities across the region.

Founded in 2022, Midwest Counseling Services provides mental health services to older adults living in senior communities through approaches including talk therapy and individual counseling. Its team offers accessible mental health care in long-term care, partnering with facilities and care teams to ensure residents receive the support they need to live with greater connection, dignity, comfort and purpose.

“Since Xpress Wellness provides both medical and behavioral care to our patients across rural and suburban communities, acquiring Midwest Counseling Services is a natural step in effort to expand mental health services to more patients in underserved markets,” said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. “Midwest Counseling Services has built a strong reputation across Wichita and the operational support and infrastructure we provide positions it for growth, with plans for presence across the region under Lisa’s leadership. With Lisa’s leadership and the rest of our post-acute team, we look to extend our reach to serving more patients in their time of need.”

Lisa Harrison, founder of Midwest Counseling Services, now serves as Xpress Wellness’ Director of Operations of Post-Acute overseeing the Kansas market in addition to providing patient care.

“We’re grateful for our Wichita community members who have entrusted us with their mental health support, and partnering with Xpress Wellness allows Midwest Counseling Services to do what we do best while providing runway to serve more communities across Kansas,” said Lisa Harrison, Director of Operations of Post-Acute at Xpress Wellness. “Our focus will remain on showing up for our patients and supporting long-term care communities with consistent, relationship-based talk therapy.”

Visit Midwest Counseling Services at MidwestCounselingICT.com or call 316-250-5007. To learn more about Xpress Wellness’ facility-based care, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com/programs/facility-based-primary-care/.

Xpress Wellness Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What changed after Xpress Wellness acquired Midwest Counseling Services?

Xpress Wellness acquired Midwest Counseling Services on April 1, 2026

The acquisition adds operational infrastructure and support to expand behavioral health services across the region

Midwest Counseling continues providing mental health services to older adults living in senior communities through approaches including talk therapy and individual counseling

Will patients see any changes in Midwest Counseling Services’ patient or care experience?

No changes to services or patient experience

Patients will continue receiving talk therapy and counseling within long-term care communities

Is Midwest Counseling Services keeping its local operations?

The clinic maintains its Wichita-based identity and community relationships

How does this acquisition expand mental health access in Kansas?

It enables expansion into additional communities across the state

Xpress Wellness provides the infrastructure needed to scale mental help support provided by Midwest Counseling Services

Who is leading Midwest Counseling Services after the acquisition?

Midwest Counseling Services founder Lisa Harrison now serves as Director of Operations of Post-Acute for Xpress Wellness in Kansas

Lisa Harrison continues providing patient care while overseeing regional growth

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, occupational medicine and post-acute services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities in Kansas and Oklahoma, and as Integrity Urgent Care in Texas, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

About Midwest Counseling Services

Midwest Counseling Services empowers the elderly to live a healthier life with purpose and dignity, exclusively working with elderly patients in nursing homes and senior communities. Elders can experience many challenges that can impact their mental health, including loss of independence, physical challenges, chronic pain, grief, cognitive changes and financial concerns. Prioritizing mental health help them enjoy life more, stay connected to friends and family and benefit their overall physical health. For more information, visit MidwestCounselingICT.com.