The Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award Honors Exceptional Early Childhood Educators

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC, (GSL), the manager of The Goddard School ® franchise system, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced the 2026 Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award honorees.

The 2026 Goddard School Teacher of the Year is Melissa Augustine, a pre-k teacher at The Goddard School of Wayne, NJ. Augustine is a compassionate, highly intentional educator who fosters growth in her students with patience, insight and genuine care.

Now in its 20th year, The Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award celebrates outstanding Goddard School educators who encourage curiosity, inspire discovery and foster a love of learning in their students. This year, more than 7,500 teachers from across The Goddard School’s more than 680 locations were nominated by families and their colleagues in four classroom categories (infant, toddler, preschool/pre-k and kindergarten) across four regions (Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and West). In total, more than 11,700 nominations were submitted. Sixteen teachers—including Augustine—were selected as regional finalists for exemplifying excellence, leadership, creativity and a safe, nurturing teaching approach.

“Every day in Goddard School classrooms, teachers are committed to creating meaningful experiences that help children feel confident, capable and excited to learn,” said Darin Harris, chief executive officer, GSL. “This year’s Teacher of the Year honorees represent that commitment at its highest level. On behalf of the Goddard School system, I’m proud to recognize not only this year’s recipients but all of the more than 20,000 Goddard School teachers whose dedication supports children, families and communities nationwide.”

This year’s winner, Augustine, is known for creating a classroom that is both thoughtfully structured and deeply nurturing, where children feel safe and engaged. Her commitment to inclusion is especially impactful. When a child felt self‑conscious about eating culturally significant foods, she partnered with the family to transform the moment into a class-wide celebration of heritage and pride. Families also commend her transparent communication and compassionate support during difficult moments, from guiding children through emotional milestones to ensuring consistent home‑school messaging during times of loss. Her unwavering dedication to safety, emotional well‑being and joyful learning exemplifies excellence in early childhood education.

“Receiving this recognition is humbling and incredibly meaningful,” said Augustine. “The Goddard School of Wayne community values curiosity, consistency and care, and that support allows me to bring my best self into the classroom each day. I feel fortunate to love the work I do, and watching my students develop new skills, confidence and independence is what motivates me every single day.”

“At the heart of The Goddard School’s high-quality early childhood education are educators who feel valued, trusted and equipped to lead,” said Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer, GSL. “This year’s Teacher of the Year honorees demonstrate how thoughtful teaching can spark curiosity and support children as they discover and explore their interests. We are thankful for the enthusiasm, passion and care they bring to their classrooms.”

16 Regional Finalists

GSL gifted each of the 16 regional finalists a $1,000 cash award, branded Goddard merchandise and a framed certificate. As the Teacher of the Year, Augustine received an additional $5,000 cash award. The regional finalists are:

Northeast Regional Finalists:

Southeast Regional Finalists:

Midwest Regional Finalists:

West Regional Finalists

For more information about The Goddard School and The Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

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ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#68 in the 2026 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#58 in the 2025 Top 400). Additionally, The Goddard School is included in Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 680 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL ®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 38 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning. The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.