Westland Insurance releases wildfire guide to help Canadian businesses prepare for the 2026 season

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s fourth-largest insurance brokerage, has released ‘Before, during and after a wildfire: A business action guide’. This is the company’s wildfire preparedness and recovery guide to support Canadian businesses through every stage of wildfire season.

For small and mid-sized businesses, the consequences of wildfires can reach far beyond the fire line. From evacuation orders to severed supply chains, wildfires create a unique set of risks that can halt operations, damage property, and leave employees and customers with uncertainty.

The guide is designed to support business owners in planning for continuity and managing insurance coverage.

Highlights from the guide

Steps to reduce wildfire risk at business locations, such as preparing buildings, clearing hazards, and planning for smoke disruptions

How to stay informed during wildfire events, including understanding alerts and different types of evacuation notices

What to document before an emergency, including important records and assets that support recovery

What to do after a wildfire, including understanding how insurance coverage can help

Westland created this guide to give business owners a clear, practical roadmap that they can act on before fire season begins, while the company stands by to support. Whether it's reviewing insurance coverage, understanding how to access financial support, or navigating the claims process, Westland advisors are ready to help businesses take care of what matters most and rebuild with confidence as needed.

Business owners are encouraged to explore Westland’s full range of comprehensive insurance solutions by visiting www.westlandinsurance.ca.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.