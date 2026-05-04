InQI Launches AI-Native Property Intelligence Platform with New Editor and Expanded IQ Apps

Mountain View, CA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InQI (inqi.ai), the AI-native proptech platform for architects, designers, builders, and homeowners, today launched a major platform release that repositions the product from a site plan generator into a persistent property intelligence container anchored to a property address.

From Address To Site Plan

What's New

Site Plan Editor v2.0 — A redesigned editor built on the highest-resolution aerial imagery available, featuring a 16-layer system with 5 always-on Primary layers and 11 user-activatable Additional layers. Every layer operates in dual mode — AI Recognition via Nearmap detection or manual Draw Mode — giving professionals AI speed with full creative control.

3D Modeling — One-click generation of data-driven 3D models built on real terrain, parcel boundaries, and structure heights, with sun, shadow, wind, and rain simulations. This is data-aware 3D, not presentation rendering.

IQ Apps Ecosystem — Domain-expert AI agents now generally available:

Codes.IQ — Plan-checker aware of jurisdiction-specific building codes and project zoning

— Plan-checker aware of jurisdiction-specific building codes and project zoning Estimate.IQ — Construction estimator performing quantity takeoffs with regional cost intelligence

— Construction estimator performing quantity takeoffs with regional cost intelligence InQuest — Conversational assistant with full project context awareness

Three-Tier Binder System — Account-level Reference Binder, Project Binder, and Public Binder, all LLM-aware. Designers' libraries, project documents, and licensed reference materials become persistent context that compounds across every workflow.

InQI Mobile — Field documentation captured on iOS and Android flows directly into project intelligence, geo-tagged and queryable.

Multi-LLM Consensus Architecture — Cross-model intelligence that surfaces discrepancies between AI providers, giving users a trust signal no single-model platform can match.

On the Horizon

The May launch sets up a roadmap of releases through Q3 2026:

ADU.IQ (early June 2026) — Specialized agent for Accessory Dwelling Unit workflows, addressing one of the fastest-growing residential construction segments in the United States

— Specialized agent for Accessory Dwelling Unit workflows, addressing one of the fastest-growing residential construction segments in the United States Output Manager.IQ (mid-June to late July) — Unified export orchestration producing permit-ready packages

— Unified export orchestration producing permit-ready packages Landscape.IQ (August–September) — AI-native outdoor design with vegetation detection, impervious surface coverage, and water budgeting

"We've spent two years building something the industry hasn't had — a place where everything tied to a property address lives, learns, and compounds in value over time. The site plan was always the entry point, never the product. With this release, we're making that thesis concrete: a knowledge container that gets smarter with every project, every upload, every site visit." — Ali Tehranchi, Founder, InQI

About InQI

InQI is an AI-native property intelligence platform for the AEC industry. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, InQI combines aerial imagery, parcel data, building codes, cost intelligence, and multi-LLM reasoning into a unified workflow anchored to a property address. The platform serves homeowners, designers, architects, and design-build firms across the United States, with particular strength in California, Texas, Florida, Washington, and other ADU-friendly markets.

InQI operates as a technology platform and is available in all 50 U.S. states.

For more information visit inqi.ai

AEC Aware AI Platform

Press Inquiries

Kimia

News [at] InQI.AI

https://www.InQI.AI

2483 Old Middlefield Way, Suite 202, Mountain View, CA 94043

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=U_fjogZ0cy8