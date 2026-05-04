Austin, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Allergies Hit Lungs Hard — Pharmacist Explains What Actually Helps

Seasonal pollen doesn't just trigger sneezing — it compounds respiratory stress in ways most allergy sufferers don't expect

SAN ANTONIO, TX — April 14, 2025 — As pollen counts rise across the U.S. this spring, respiratory health experts are highlighting an issue that goes beyond runny noses: seasonal allergens add to existing airway stress, leaving millions of Americans struggling to breathe comfortably well into May. Betterbrand, maker of the BetterLungs supplement line, is spotlighting the lung-specific toll of allergy season and what nutritional science suggests can help.

"Most people think of spring allergies as a sinus problem, but clinically we see that pollen, mold spores, and airborne irritants trigger inflammation that reaches deep into the airways," said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, founder of Betterbrand and former US Army Combat Medic. "Supporting the lungs proactively — before and during peak allergy season — is something far too few people are doing."

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 100 million Americans experience allergy symptoms each year, making allergies the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. Spring is consistently the highest-symptom period, driven by elevated tree and grass pollen concentrations that peak between March and June. For individuals with existing respiratory sensitivities, that seasonal burden can significantly reduce quality of life and daily function. BetterLungs was deliberately formulated with ingredients that address respiratory comfort from multiple angles: NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) supports mucosal clearance, elderberry provides antioxidant support, and mullein has been used for centuries as a traditional herb for airway health. All seven ingredients are third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific.

The supplement has been used by hundreds of thousands of customers, many of whom say they use BetterLungs during high-pollen months as part of their seasonal wellness routine.

"Every spring my breathing gets worse and I used to just push through it," said a verified BetterLungs customer from Nashville, TN. "Since adding BetterLungs to my routine, I actually feel like my lungs can keep up with the season."

Consumers looking for respiratory support this allergy season can learn more at trybetterbrand.com.

About Betterbrand: Founded in 2019 by Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD and former US Army Combat Medic, Betterbrand creates science-backed lung health supplements. The flagship BetterLungs product line combines 7 natural ingredients including mullein, NAC, elderberry, and reishi mushroom. Third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific and trusted by 836,000+ customers,