Calgary, Your First Shack is Almost Here: Shake Shack Opening May 11 at CF Chinook Centre

CALGARY, AB, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is almost over! Shake Shack has announced that its first Calgary location will open at 10:30 a.m. on May 11, 2026, at CF Chinook Centre. The confirmed opening date signals the brand’s next phase of growth in Canada and introduces Calgary-first experiences, including Alberta-exclusive menu items, local food partnerships, and a limited-edition Shake Shack trading card series designed for the city.

Bringing the Shack experience to Western Canada this spring, the CF Chinook Centre Shack is a vibrant community space rooted in enlightened hospitality, intentional design, and an atmosphere that brings people together.

“As we get ready to open, we’re excited to share flavours and partnerships that reflect where we are, who we’re working with, and what makes Alberta unique,” said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. “Our mission has always been to bring the best of the Shack experience to communities around Canada, partnering with world-class collaborators who share our vision and values. In Calgary, we’re combining that commitment with an Alberta-exclusive menu and a playful, interactive approach, turning our debut into a citywide adventure where Calgarians can unlock exclusive rewards through our limited-edition trading card series.”

Alberta exclusives and local partnerships take centre stage

Calgary's Shake Shack is rooted in Alberta. An exclusive local menu, built with regional producers, bringing familiar Shack favourites together with the ingredients this province does best.

Alberta-exclusive menu items include:

Prairie Berry Shake – Vanilla frozen custard blended with Saskatoon berries and golden cookies, topped with whipped cream cookie crumbles and Saskatoon berry dust.

– Vanilla frozen custard blended with Saskatoon berries and golden cookies, topped with whipped cream cookie crumbles and Saskatoon berry dust. Oh My Honey Pie Concrete – Vanilla custard blended with Pie Junkie’s Salted Honey Pie , finished with flaky salt.

– Vanilla custard blended with , finished with flaky salt. More S’mores Concrete – Chocolate and vanilla custard blended with toasted marshmallow, fudge, and graham, with 5% of sales supporting the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation .

– Chocolate and vanilla custard blended with toasted marshmallow, fudge, and graham, with 5% of sales supporting the . Shack Attack Concrete – Chocolate custard with brownies, fudge, chocolate chunks, and cocoa nibs.

Behind each Calgary-exclusive item is a network of local partners who share Shake Shack’s approach to quality and care. Collaborations with Beretta Farms, Pie Junkie, Prairie Berries, and Burwood Distillery, help shape a menu that puts a uniquely Calgary spin on Shake Shack classics, driven by real ingredients and shared standards.

Local partnerships extend to the physical space, which features permanent indoor and outdoor murals by Calgary-based artist Irene Neyman, whose vibrant, playful artwork celebrates Calgary landmarks and community spirit.

Speaking on the launch, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, Joseph Schow said, “our government is pleased to welcome Shake Shack to Alberta, which is once again a demonstration of the confidence major companies have in doing business here. Shake Shack’s investment will benefit Alberta-based producers, strengthen our economy, and create employment opportunities, especially for young Albertans. Although a global brand, Shake Shack prioritizes local communities and supports local businesses, which aligns with our focus of a strong, diversified economy.”

Limited-edition trading cards turn Calgary debut into citywide adventure

To celebrate its arrival in Calgary, Shake Shack is launching a limited-edition trading card series that fans can collect, trade and redeem. Starting today, fans can follow daily clues on Shake Shack’s social channels to find drop locations across Calgary, where a limited number of packs will be released daily ahead of opening day on May 11.

The cards spotlight four main themes - menu favourites, local partners, Calgary exclusives, and city landmarks. Guests who collect a full set can redeem their cards in-store for a complimentary meal, while select packs will include “Golden Shack cards” unlocking prizes including launch party invites, merchandise, a month of free crinkle-cut fries, a pair of Cowboys Music Festival Chute Passes, and a year of free ShackBurgers.

On opening day, the first 100 guests in line at Shake Shack CF Chinook Centre will also receive a pack of cards.

Shake Shack CF Chinook Centre opens at 10:30 a.m. on May 11, 2026. Calgary, get ready to explore the menu, claim trading cards, and celebrate a new gathering spot for the community. Make sure to follow @shakeshackca on Instagram and TikTok for daily clues and locations so you don’t miss a drop!

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc.—two Canadian-based private investment companies committed to innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Shake Shack Canada brings the brand’s iconic menu and hospitality to Canadians, with seven locations across Ontario and plans to open at least 35 locations nationwide.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 670 locations system-wide, including over 430 in 45 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 240 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

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