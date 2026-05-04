As Summer Nears, Jellystone Park adds Camp-Resorts in Ohio, Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee

Editor's Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request forms here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is adding four new family Camp-Resorts as the summer glamping, camping and RV season approaches. At the same time, many other locations are introducing new attractions and theme activities.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools and jumping pillows, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

This summer families will be able to enjoy these new Camp-Resorts:

Jellystone Park Cincinnati, Ohio – Located less than one mile from the Kings Island amusement park, the former Cincinnati Camp Cedar is being transformed into a Yogi Bear-themed family entertainment and staycation destination. New attractions and activities – include a jumping pillow, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with the Yogi Bear characters – will be ready by Memorial Day weekend. They will complement the park’s two swimming pools, sports courts, arcade, restaurants, and other features. Theme weekends such as Christmas in July and Halloween Weekends will round out the family fun.

More information and reservations: www.campjellystone.com/ohio/jellystone-park-cincinnati.

Jellystone Park Williamsburg, Virginia – One of the area’s most popular camping and RV resorts – the Williamsburg Campground – recently joined the Jellystone Park family. New owners have added an array of Jellystone Park attractions and activities, including interactions with Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo, as well as theme weekends. Along with three pools, the Camp-Resort features a splashpad, jumping pillows, disc golf, gem mining, basketball, playgrounds, nature trails and organized Jellystone Park-themed activities.

More information and reservations: www.campjellystone.com/virginia/jellystone-park-williamsburg

Jellystone Park Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – Adjacent to major local attractions, this location has been operating as Bear Cove Village. New owners are completing a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes extensive improvements to the pools, cabins, buildings and RV sites. By June 1, families will be able to enjoy a full array of Jellystone Park activities, including interactions with the Yogi Bear characters and theme weekends. A new jump pad and Gaga ball pit are among the many enhancements being made.

More information and reservations: www.campjellystone.com/tennessee/jellystone-park-pigeon-forge

Jellystone Park Lake of the North, Ogemaw County, Michigan – The former Outdoor Adventure Lake of the North Resort and Campground is now a Jellystone Park location complete with character interactions and signature activities, including foam parties, games such as candy bar bingo, and arts and crafts. Set on beautiful Lake George, the resort boasts a full schedule of theme events with Christmas in July weekend and Chocolate Lovers Week among the most popular.

More information and reservations: www.campjellystone.com/michigan/jellystone-park-lake-north

Along with new destinations, summer 2026 will bring new attractions and theme events at many existing locations. “Our franchisees work hard to create new ways to entertain kids and parents all day long, so there’s always something new each year,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing.

Here’s a state-by-state sampling of some of this year’s new attractions and theme activities, several of which will open by Memorial Day weekend:

Indiana

— Fremont: A new multilevel splashground is being built in time for peak season at this location and will complement the park’s swimming pools, water slides, laser tag, pedal carts and sports courts.



— Plymouth: A new splashpad is expected to open by Memorial Day weekend at this location. Existing attractions include swimming pools, sports courts, an inflatable zone, miniature golf, multiple playgrounds, kayaks and paddle boats.

— Pierceton: Roaring 20s themed activities will be offered at this location the weekend of September 11-13. Activities include a Charleston dance contest.

Michigan

— Ogemaw County: This location will have a “Dino Dig & Discovery Weekend” June 5-7. Kids will dig into fossil fun, stretch and squish some dino slime, test their knowledge with dino trivia, and get creative with crafts that match the excitement. This roar-some weekend is perfect for young paleontologists ready to explore, discover, and have a dino-mite time! On August 28-30, this location will have “The Case of the Missing Picnic Basket Weekend.” Throughout the weekend, campers will follow clues, crack riddles, and piece together hints scattered around the campground as they work together to uncover the truth about the missing picnic basket. With plenty of teamwork, problem-solving, and fun surprises along the way, this interactive mystery weekend is sure to keep everyone guessing until the very end!

— South Haven: A “Diggin’ Bear Week” is set for May 29-June 4. Activities include fort-building challenges, obstacle courses, bear-themed construction games, a parade and glow-in-the-dark activities.

Mississippi

— Pelahatchie: This location will celebrate a “Summerween Week” June 22-28. The event is like Halloween with a summer twist. Activities include melon carving contests, magic melon seeds, ice cream socials and costume contests. There will also be trick-or-treating throughout the park — during the first week of summer!

New Hampshire

— Milton: New themes at this location include “Blast From The Past Weekend” June 5-7. Activities include games from the past and a decades costume contest.

New York

— Bath: This location plans to open a mega slide by July 4th. Other key attractions include a 10-acre lake, a swimming pool and miniature golf.

— Endicott (Binghamton Market): This location has a new swimming pool to complement its swimming lake and floating obstacle course, snowless tubing, low ropes course, and many other attractions. Archery tag is also coming soon.

— North Java: This location aims to open a new 21,000-square foot water zone in time for Memorial Day weekend. The water zone will feature water slides, cannons, and a fort and will complement the park’s existing attractions, which include a swimming pool, a Water Wars water balloon game, a gaga ball pit and miniature golf.

North Carolina

— Bostic: This location will have a “Ranger Smith Rodeo Weekend” August 21-23. Activities include rodeo-style games, a barn dance and competitions for best dressed cowboy/cowgirl.

Ohio

— Nelsonville (Hocking Hills): This location has a new swimming pool to complement its floating obstacle course, snowless tubing, gaga ball pit, jump pad and catch-and-release fishing lake.

South Dakota

— Brandon (Sioux Falls Market): This location is adding a new snowless tubing slide, which it expects to open by Memorial Day weekend. Existing amenities include a heated swimming pool, sports courts, Gellyball, a jumping pillow, gaga ball pits, and miniature golf.

Texas

— Burleson: This location’s newest attraction is six-lane snowless tubing. Snowless tubing complements the park’s many other attractions, including its four swimming pools, one of which is a zero-entry, 20,000 square foot swimming that’s nearly twice the size of an Olympic-size pool.

Utah

— Hurricane (Zion National Park Area): This location is introducing Friday night parties and themed nights in the park’s water zone. Themes will be high-energy, family friendly events based on different types of music, character appearances, as well as glow and foam events.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc1f1d1-38e5-423d-a064-b884aa89a664