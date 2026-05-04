Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q1 2026

Infortar organized a webinar for investors today at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the first quarter 2026 results. The webinar was attended by Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

Webinar is available at followings links:

Estonian webinar

English webinar

Infortar operates in seven countries. The company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor