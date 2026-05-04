Fitch Ratings Upgrades Lithuanian UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas' EMTN Programme to 'A+' on Sovereign Action

Fitch Ratings has upgraded UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas (VIK) euro-denominated European Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme and the senior unsecured notes issued under the programme to ‘A+’ from ‘A’, following a similar action on the Lithuanian sovereign (A+/Stable).

The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Republic of Lithuania with respect to principal, interest, and all other amounts payable by the Issuer under the programme, and are governed by Lithuanian law.

Enclosure:

Fitch Ratings announcement regarding the credit rating action on UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas EMTN programme.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 656 03356

E-mail: info@vika.lt

Attachment