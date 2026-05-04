OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) Launches OwlPay Agent Wallet, Targeting the Emerging Multi-Trillion-Dollar Agentic Commerce Economy

Leveraging its U.S.-licensed payment infrastructure, OwlTing extends regulated stablecoin access toward the emerging AI-agent economy





ARLINGTON, Va., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) (“OwlTing” or the “Company”), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a blockchain technology company, today announced the launch of OwlPay Agent Wallet (the "Wallet"), a digital wallet designed specifically for AI agents to send, receive, and manage stablecoins on behalf of their users1. For example, a user can simply instruct their AI agent to “pay for my online purchase” or "send 100 USDC to a friend in Japan," and the agent will autonomously complete the payment or cross-border transfer in stablecoins within the scope of user authorization.

The Wallet features a built-in agent skill, meaning that once installed, the AI assistant automatically learns how to operate the Wallet without any technical configuration from the user. Users may visit https://www.owlting.com/owlp-cli/ and share the link2 with major AI assistants to begin installation through a natural conversation.

As a self-custody wallet, OwlPay Agent Wallet gives the user full control of the Wallet's private keys and funds, with credentials generated and stored locally on the user's device, across the Ethereum ecosystem, Stellar, and Solana blockchains. This reflects the same self-custody model used by OwlPay Wallet Pro, the Company's existing digital wallet for individuals, now extended in a form that AI agents can operate directly on the user's behalf.

According to McKinsey & Company, agentic commerce could reach between USD $3 trillion and USD $5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 20303. Capturing this opportunity at scale will require AI agents to transact under user authorization within the regulated frameworks that govern modern payment systems.

Traditional banking and payment systems were not originally designed for autonomous software agents, creating a need for regulated, wallet-based infrastructure that can connect AI workflows to stablecoin settlement rails. OwlTing addresses this gap by applying the same regulated framework that underpins its consumer services, including Money Transmitter Licenses in 40 U.S. states4 and its Visa Direct integration that enables eligible U.S. debit cardholders to fund USDC transactions5, to a wallet purpose-built for AI agents.

“The technology industry has been giving AI the ability to think. Our focus has been on giving AI the ability to transact under regulated rules," said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “Every AI agent that acts on behalf of a user will eventually need a compliant wallet layer, and we believe that layer should be backed by genuine licensing infrastructure, user-controlled custody, and payment rails designed for real-world transactions. We spent years building this foundation across 40 U.S. states, precisely so that when AI agents are ready to handle real money, they can do so on rails designed for compliance from the outset.”

At launch, AI agents can use the Wallet to generate wallet addresses, send stablecoins, review balances, and track transaction history across the Ethereum ecosystem, Stellar, and Solana. A single interactive onboarding flow completes account setup, wallet generation, and identity verification as one guided experience, so that the agent is ready to transact from its first interaction with the user.

OwlTing expects to progressively extend additional capabilities into the Wallet in the coming months. The planned roadmap includes support for purchasing and cashing out stablecoins with eligible U.S. debit cards, consistent with the Visa Direct integration previously announced by the Company5. Further fiat channels, a cross-chain bridge, an address book for named recipients, and expanded blockchain support are also in the pipeline, to be introduced progressively, subject to compliance review and technical readiness.

With the launch of OwlPay Agent Wallet, OwlTing's three-layer infrastructure for the agentic economy is now in place. For merchants, OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout supports x402, the open standard originally introduced by Coinbase and now stewarded by the Linux Foundation, which enables AI agents to initiate payments natively across the web6. For mainstream consumers, the Company’s integration with Visa Direct enables eligible U.S. debit cardholders to fund USDC transactions without a separate exchange account5. And with today's launch, AI agents now have a dedicated, self-custody wallet that operates under user authorization.

By design, transactions initiated through the Wallet flow onto the same compliance and settlement infrastructure already serving the Company's existing enterprise and consumer payment customers. Together, these components form a regulated payment layer for the agentic economy, with the licensing, the rails, and the Wallet now operational together. With this launch, OwlTing positions itself as a foundational financial infrastructure provider enabling AI agents to transact at scale under real-world regulatory frameworks.

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a blockchain technology company founded in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2026, OwlTing was named to the Financial Times and Statista “High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026” list, ranking No. 226 among the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the region with a 42% CAGR. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category by CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers, and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .



Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Digital Asset and Blockchain Disclaimer

References in this press release to digital assets, blockchain technologies, stablecoins, or distributed ledger technology are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any digital asset, security, or financial instrument. Digital asset markets are subject to significant volatility and regulatory uncertainty, and the availability of related products and services may be subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

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OwlTing Group Media Relations

pr_office@owlting.com

OwlTing Group Investor Relations

ir@owlting.com

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1 All money transmission services in the United States are provided by OwlTing USA, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2324336), a wholly owned subsidiary of OBOOK Holdings Inc.

2 Installation requires the AI assistant to execute “npm install -g @owlpay/owlp-cli” from its device. Availability and supported assistants may vary and are subject to change. Please contact the OwlPay Support team for details.

3 According to McKinsey & Company’s "The agentic commerce opportunity: How AI agents are ushering in a new era for consumers and merchants" report published on October 17, 2025. Please see https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/our-insights/the-agentic-commerce-opportunity-how-ai-agents-are-ushering-in-a-new-era-for-consumers-and-merchants .

4 As of May 4, 2026, OwlTing Group has obtained MTL licenses or their equivalent in 40 U.S. states and is applying for licenses in additional states. For a list of U.S. licenses obtained, please see https://www.owlting.com/owlpay/licenses?lang=en .

5 According to OwlTing’s press release “OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) Expands Visa Collaboration to Support U.S. Debit Card Funding of USDC Transactions” announced on April 9, 2026. Please see https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/09/3270890/0/en/owlting-group-nasdaq-owls-expands-visa-collaboration-to-support-u-s-debit-card-funding-of-usdc-transactions.html .

6 According to OwlTing’s press release “OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS) to Adopt x402 Standard to Unlock AI Agent Revenue for Global Merchants” announced on January 7, 2026. The contribution of the x402 protocol was later transferred to the Linux Foundation on April 2, 2026. Please see https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/08/3215027/0/en/OBOOK-Holdings-Inc-OWLS-to-Adopt-x402-Standard-to-Unlock-AI-Agent-Revenue-for-Global-Merchants.html and https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press/linux-foundation-is-launching-the-x402-foundation-and-welcoming-the-contribution-of-the-x402-protocol

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a79481c-55d1-4e33-9f88-950aa88aeec5