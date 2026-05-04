US Footwear Industry Delivers Modest First-Quarter Growth Driven by Price Increases and Strength in Performance Segment, Circana Reports

CHICAGO, IL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. footwear industry posted soft dollar growth in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with total sales increasing by +1%, versus the same period last year, according to Circana LLC. While overall units sold declined, higher average selling prices (ASP) continued to support topline revenue.

Circana’s Retail Tracking Service data shows that styles rooted in activity, comfort, and daily wear emerged as the strongest performers, reflecting a persistent preference for shoes that can move seamlessly across multiple occasions.

The performance category outperformed the broader market in Q1, with dollar sales up +5%, supported by both unit demand growth and ASP increases. Running was the standout, delivering double-digit dollar and unit growth – highlighting sustained consumer investment in shoes that support regular movement and wellness routines. Cross-training styles, along with sport-oriented shoes for golf and tennis, also delivered solid gains as participation-based activities and hybrid fitness habits continue to influence purchasing behavior. In the lifestyle space, running-inspired silhouettes continued to gain share while other sport-inspired segments slowed.

Some of this softness was absorbed by casual fashion categories that reflected the emphasis on wearability and comfort. Overall, the fashion segment delivered +2% dollar growth in Q1, supported by higher prices despite declining units. Sandals posted growth in both dollars and units, led by slides and flip flops. Shoe silhouettes such as mules, clogs, and ballerinas also contributed positively, reinforcing demand for silhouettes that can transition easily from casual to more polished settings. In contrast, fashion boots continued to decline despite growth in the high-shaft segment, as soft unit demand across ankle and mid-shaft styles outweighed meaningful ASP increases.

“Price increases remain a challenge for the footwear industry in 2026, pressuring unit sales, but certain segments are bucking the trend,” said Beth Goldstein, footwear and accessories industry advisor at Circana. “Categories tied to daily use, activity, and casual comfort proved best positioned to capture consumer spending in Q1. As the year progresses and consumers remain selective in their spending, brands and retailers must connect their merchandising and messaging to their customers’ key lifestyle priorities – those that do this well will be the share winners in this slow growth environment.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.