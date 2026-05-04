ApolloMD Surpasses $1.5 Billion in Patient Debt Relief Through Ongoing Partnership with Cascade365, Coordinated by Undue Medical Debt

ATLANTA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD has helped eliminate more than $1.5 billion in patient medical debt since 2018, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing partnership with Cascade365 and its collaboration with national non-profit Undue Medical Debt.

Medical debt remains one of the most significant financial challenges facing patients and families across the United States. As a clinician-led, independent organization, ApolloMD views this initiative as an extension of its commitment to high-quality care and the communities it serves.

“Our responsibility to patients does not end when they leave the hospital,” said Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, CEO of ApolloMD. “The financial burden of healthcare can have a real impact on a patient’s mental and physical wellbeing. That’s why we invest in initiatives that address challenges beyond the clinical setting. Reaching $1.5 billion in relieved debt represents meaningful impact for patients and families.”

Through this partnership, Cascade365 helps identify eligible patient accounts, which are then facilitated through Undue Medical Debt for purchase and forgiveness. The non-profit acquires qualifying medical debt in bulk for a fraction of its face value and eliminates it for individuals who meet income-based criteria, without any action from the patient. Those eligible for debt relief have incomes at four times (400%) or below the federal poverty line or have medical debt equal to 5% or more of their annual income.

“At Undue our mission is to unburden patients from medical debts they simply cannot pay and we depend on conscientious partners like Cascade365 and by extension ApolloMD,” shares Ruth Landé, Vice President of Provider Relations at Undue Medical Debt. “This milestone represents more than just a dollar amount, it reflects real relief for patients who receive a letter out of the blue conveying they have one less financial and emotional hurdle to re-engaging with care and providing for their families.”

Lee Brockett, CEO of Cascade365, highlighted how collaboration is reshaping outcomes for both providers and patients. “This milestone reflects the strength of a coordinated approach,” Brockett said. “By aligning operational processes with organizations like Undue Medical Debt and ApolloMD, we’re able to deliver outcomes that extend beyond traditional financial performance.”

To learn more about Undue Medical Debt’s model: https://unduemedicaldebt.org/faq/

To learn more about ApolloMD’s efforts to eliminate patient debt and support the communities it serves, visit https://apollomd.com/social-responsibility/.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. To learn more, visit ApolloMD.com.

About Cascade365

The Cascade365 Family of Companies provides accounts receivable liquidity solutions to the healthcare industry through its innovative suite of services, including AR purchase and finance, third-party collection servicing and revenue cycle optimization. Cascade365 is committed to promoting financial accountability while treating patient-guarantors in a fair, dignified, and lawful manner. Cascade365’s patient-friendly focus includes income-based settlements and debt forgiveness. To learn more, visit Cascade365.com.

About Undue Medical Debt

Undue Medical Debt is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2014 by former debt collectors. To date Undue has acquired — and abolished — over $40 billion of burdensome medical debt, helping over 27 million families and addressing a major social determinant of health. Undue purchases debts for a fraction of their face value in bundled portfolios and partners with individuals, faith-based organizations, local and state governments, foundations and corporations to empower donors by converting every dollar contributed into $100 of medical debt relief on average.

Undue partners with hospitals, health systems and physician groups to acquire medical debt for abolishment. Undue rose to national prominence on an episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver in which Undue facilitated the abolishment of $15M in medical debt. To learn more, visit: https://unduemedicaldebt.org/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fe441f2-9625-4c1c-805e-eb7e394b4211