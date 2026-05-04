Critical Metals Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 5th

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corporation (NASDAQ:CRML), based in British Virgin Islands, focused on Rare Earths & Critical Materials, today announced that Tom McNamara, Director of Corporate Development, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 5th, 2026

DATE: May 5th

TIME: 2:00 PM

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 5th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

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Announced detail spending/activity plans for 2026





About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp. is a forward-looking resource company focused on unlocking the potential of rare earth elements critical to defense applications, advanced technologies, and the global clean energy transition.

With a strategic presence in Greenland, we are developing one of the world’s most promising rare earth deposits to help meet the rising global demand for secure, sustainable, and responsible sources of critical minerals.

Our mission is to facilitate a fully integrated supply chain—from exploration and extraction to advanced materials production—that aligns with the highest environmental standards and delivers long-term value to stakeholders.

As the world shifts toward electrification, renewable energy, and high-tech innovation, Critical Metals Corp. is proud to play a key role in delivering the essential materials that power the future.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Critical Metals Corporation

Name Tom McNamara

Title Director of Corporate Development

Phone 203-554-4009

Email thomasm@criticalmetalscorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com