Regarding convocation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Novaturas”

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Novaturas, code 135567698, with its registered office at A. Mickevičiaus g. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened at the initiative and by the decision of the Board of the Company on 27 May 2026.

The place of the Meeting (address): J. Jasinskio st. 16C, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, Conference Centre.

Start of the Meeting: The Meeting starts on 27 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Registration of shareholders starts at 9.00 a.m. and ends at 9.50 a.m.

The Meeting’s accounting day – 20 May 2026. Only persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting or persons authorized by them, or persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the transfer of voting rights, shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The total number of shares of the Company, each with a nominal value of 0.03 euros, is 7,807,000. The number of shares granting voting rights at the Meeting is 7,751,003 (55,997 of its own shares have been acquired by the Company).

ISIN code of the Company’s shares – LT0000131872.

Agenda of the Meeting:

The Company’s consolidated management report for 2025. The independent auditor’s report on the Company’s audited annual financial statements and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for 2025. Approval of the Company’s audited annual financial statements and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for 2025. Consent to the Company’s remuneration report. Distribution of the Company’s profit (loss) for 2025.

Draft decisions

Draft decisions on the agenda items of the Meeting, as well as other documents and information held by the Company, are available on the Company’s website at www.novaturasgroup.com under the “Investors” menu item. Shareholders may also acquaint themselves with this information by visiting the AB “Novaturas” Vilnius branch at J. Jasinskio st. 16C, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, on business days from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Proposals for drafts decisions

Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes at any time before or during the Meeting shall have the right to propose draft decisions on issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the Meeting. Proposed draft decisions must be submitted to the Company in writing by email shareholder@novaturas.lt, delivered to the Company against a signed receipt, or sent by registered mail to the Company’s registered office address specified in the notice. Draft decisions submitted by email must be signed with a qualified electronic signature created using secure signature generation software and certified by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania.

Supplementation of agenda

Shareholders holding shares that carry at least 1/20 of all votes have the right to propose to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. The proposal must include draft decisions on the proposed items or, if no decisions are required, explanations for each proposed item on the Meeting agenda. Proposals to supplement the agenda must be submitted in writing by email to shareholder@novaturas.lt, delivered to the Company against a signed receipt, or sent by registered mail to the Company’s registered office address specified in the notice. Drafts submitted by email must be signed with a qualified electronic signature created using secure signature generation software and certified by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the Meeting.

Questions related to agenda items

Shareholders have the right to submit questions to the Company in advance regarding items on the agenda of the Meeting. Questions may be submitted in writing by email to shareholder@novaturas.lt, delivered to the Company against a signed receipt, or sent by registered mail to the Company’s registered office address specified in the notice. Questions submitted by email must be signed with a qualified electronic signature created using secure signature generation software and certified by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received no later than 3 business days prior to the Meeting. General responses will be posted on the Company’s website at www.novaturasgroup.com, under the “Investors” menu item.

Participation and voting

A shareholder or their proxy has the right to vote in advance in writing by completing a general voting ballot. If a shareholder requests, the Company shall send the general voting ballot by registered mail free of charge no later than 10 days before the Meeting. The general voting ballot is also available on the Company’s website at www.novaturasgroup.com under the “Investors” menu. The completed general voting ballot and the document confirming the right to vote must be submitted to the Company in writing and received by the Company no later than 4:00 p.m. on the last business day before the Meeting, either by delivering them to the Company in person against a receipt or by sending them by registered mail to the Company’s registered office address specified in the notice. A shareholder or their authorised representative may also sign the duly completed general voting ballot with a qualified electronic signature created using secure signature generation software and certified by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania, and send it to the Company by email to shareholder@novaturas.lt.

The Company is not providing the option to attend or vote at the Meeting by electronic means of communication.

Authorisations

A person participating in the Meeting and entitled to vote must present a document certifying his or her identity. A person who is not a shareholder must, in addition to this document, submit a document confirming the right to vote at the Meeting.

Each shareholder has the right, in the manner established by law, to authorise another natural or legal person to attend and vote at the Meeting on their behalf. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised as required by law.

A shareholder also has the right to authorise, through electronic communication channels, another natural or legal person to participate and vote in the Meeting on the shareholder’s behalf. Such authorisation does not require approval by a notary public. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication channels must be confirmed by the shareholder with a secure electronic signature created by secure signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder must inform the Company of the power of attorney issued through electronic communication channels via email at shareholder@novaturas.lt no later than 4.00 p.m. on the last business day before the Meeting. The power of attorney and notification must be in writing. The power of attorney and notification to the Company must be signed with a qualified electronic signature created using secure signature generation software and certified by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania.

The Company does not prescribe a special form of power of attorney.

Contacts:

Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

J. Jasinskio st. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania

E-mail: shareholder@novaturas.lt