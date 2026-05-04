Chopped Leaf Launches New Premium Sandwich Lineup Featuring Toasted Ciabatta Creations

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chopped Leaf is expanding its menu with the launch of a new premium sandwich lineup, available starting May 4. Designed for guests seeking a more substantial, satisfying option, the new sandwiches deliver bold flavours and high-quality ingredients. They are also built to travel well for takeout and delivery, maintaining freshness and quality while staying true to the brand’s “Feel Good After You Eat” promise.

Headlining the launch are two brand-new toasted ciabatta sandwiches – Southwest Steak and Chicken Club – joining two updated fan favourites, Spicy Chipotle Chicken and Cranberry Pesto Chicken, now served on an 8” toasted ciabatta bun.

In addition to the ciabatta lineup, Chopped Leaf has elevated two classic comfort sandwiches – Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese and Tuna Melt – now served on thicker, heartier sourdough bread for an upgraded eating experience.

All sandwiches are served with a choice of ranch or chipotle ranch signature dipping sauce, adding an extra layer of flavour.

“Our sandwiches were originally introduced to offer guests an alternative to salads, but they’ve evolved into a core menu offering,” said Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing at Chopped Leaf. “With this launch, we’ve elevated the lineup with premium ingredients and refined recipes that are more substantial and satisfying – ideal for heartier appetites. As takeout and delivery continue to grow, it was also important to ensure these sandwiches travel well, maintaining their quality and freshness.”

Backed by National Campaign and Exclusive Loyalty Rewards

The launch will be supported by a national marketing campaign, including in-store menu boards and window signage, digital promotion across Chopped Leaf’s website and social channels, influencer partnerships, third-party delivery promotions, and exclusive in-app offers. Throughout May, guests can earn bonus loyalty points when purchasing sandwiches through the Chopped Leaf app. Select markets will also feature curb signage and radio advertising.

The new premium sandwich lineup will be available at all Chopped Leaf locations starting May 4th.

About Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf specializes in fresh, customizable, and flavourful meals including salads, wraps and bowls. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and community connections, Chopped Leaf is committed to helping guests make food choices they can feel good about.

With over 120 locations open and committed to across Canada and in the United States, customers can eat-in, take out or order freshly made catering. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. For franchising opportunities, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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