Logistics Automation Market Surges to $52.53 billion by 2029 | CAGR 8.4%

Delray Beach, FL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Logistics Automation Market will increase from USD 35.14 billion in 2024 to USD 52.53 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

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Logistics Automation Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2029

2019–2029 2024 Market Size: USD 35.14 billion

USD 35.14 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 52.53 billion

USD 52.53 billion CAGR (2024–2029): 8.4%

Logistics Automation Market Analysis & Forecast:

Retail and e-commerce will be the fastest-growing logistics automation segment due to rising online shopping.

Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing logistics automation segment, driven by scalability, flexibility, and real-time supply chain visibility.

Blockchain integration is transforming logistics by improving transaction security and transparency.

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The development of autonomous trucks, last-mile delivery drones, and robot couriers is reducing human dependency, automation provides savings by reducing labor, error rates, and improving resource utilization and RPA adoption automates repetitive tasks such as invoicing, scheduling, and compliance checks. Together, these factors are significant drivers of the Logistics automation market.

Key innovations include automation technologies like Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), which enhance operational efficiency and reduce labor costs. The integration of IoT for real-time tracking and fleet management is improving supply chain visibility, while cloud computing allows for scalable logistics solutions. AI is being utilized for demand forecasting and process optimization, and blockchain enhances transparency and security in transactions. Regulatory changes emphasizing sustainability are driving companies toward green logistics practices, further reshaping the market dynamics.

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The retail and e-commerce segment is going to be the fastest-growing market for logistics automation, driven by the explosive growth of online shopping. As consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of e-commerce, retailers face mounting pressure to enhance their fulfillment capabilities. Automation solutions, such as advanced robotics and AI-driven systems, are essential for managing high order volumes efficiently while meeting customer expectations for rapid delivery. The need for real-time inventory management and streamlined operations is crucial as companies adopt automated systems to improve accuracy and reduce costs. This shift not only enhances operational efficiency but also positions retailers to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

The cloud deployment segment is emerging as the fastest-growing market for logistics automation, driven by the increasing demand for scalability, flexibility, and real-time visibility in supply chain operations. Cloud logistics solutions enable businesses to manage inventory, transportation, and warehousing through internet-based platforms, facilitating seamless integration across various systems. This approach enhances operational efficiency by providing real-time data analytics, allowing companies to make informed decisions quickly. As e-commerce continues to expand, the need for agile logistics solutions will further propel the adoption of cloud technologies, ensuring that businesses can meet evolving customer expectations while optimizing costs and resources.

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The integration of blockchain technology in logistics is set to revolutionize the market by enhancing security and transparency in transactions. By providing an immutable ledger for tracking shipments, all stakeholders can access real-time data, significantly reducing errors and fraud while improving supply chain efficiency. This transparency fosters trust among participants, streamlining processes and reducing costs associated with intermediaries.

Simultaneously, the use of augmented reality (AR) for training and operational efficiency in warehouse management will further transform logistics. AR can facilitate immersive training experiences, enabling workers to learn complex tasks quickly and accurately. This technology also enhances operational efficiency by providing real-time data overlays during picking and packing processes, ultimately leading to increased productivity and reduced operational errors in the logistics sector.

Companies in Logistics Automation Market:

Companies in Logistics Automation Market include KION Group (Germany), Honeywell (US), Daifuku (Japan), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), ABB (Switzerland), Samsung SDS (South Korea), Manhattan Associates (US), KUKA Group (Germany) and Jungheinrich (Germany).