Christine Hegg of First Orion Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in branded communication solutions, proudly announces that CRN® has recognized Christine Hegg, Senior Partnership Manager, on the 2026 Women of the Channel list, celebrating her leadership and impact in the industry. The annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who are selected based on their strategic leadership, innovation, and positive influence in the IT ecosystem.

Over the past year, Ms. Hegg has played a pivotal role in expanding and activating First Orion’s channel ecosystem, driving measurable partner engagement and pipeline growth. She led the recruitment of high-value strategic partners, strengthened onboarding and enablement to accelerate time-to-value, and advanced co-selling initiatives by aligning closely with sales, product, and marketing teams. By focusing on value-based positioning and executive-level relationship-building, Hegg helped partners more effectively integrate and sell First Orion’s branded communications and call-protection solutions into enterprise and regulated markets. Her efforts have contributed to increased partner advocacy, stronger go-to-market execution, and a more scalable, partner-driven revenue model.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate these women whose achievements drive positive change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN. “Their leadership exemplifies excellence and inspires industry-wide respect.”

“Christine has been instrumental in transforming how First Orion engages and grows through our partner ecosystem,” said Kevin McKenna, Chief Sales and Client Officer of First Orion. “Her ability to align the right partners, operationalize enablement, and drive meaningful co-sell execution has directly contributed to stronger pipeline performance and deeper strategic relationships. She brings a disciplined, results-oriented approach to building partnerships that scale, and this recognition is well-deserved.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

First Orion Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com