Flexera Channel Leaders Spotlighted Across the CRN® 2026 Women of the Channel List

ITASCA, Ill., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has formally recognized four channel leaders on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT channel ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative, strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence while supporting the success and growth of their partners and customers.

Flexera’s 2026 Women of the Channel honorees include:



Cindy Grogan , VP and GM, Flexera solutions , honored for her long-standing contributions to channel innovation and her role in building and scaling partner-focused solutions.

, honored for her long-standing contributions to channel innovation and her role in building and scaling partner-focused solutions. Samantha O’Connell , director of global partner marketing , recognized for driving global aligned partner communications strategy and architecting scalable co-marketing programs that accelerate ecosystem growth.

recognized for driving global aligned partner communications strategy and architecting scalable co-marketing programs that accelerate ecosystem growth. Erin Ostrow , head of global partner development , honored for her leadership in strengthening the Flexera partner ecosystem and advancing partner revenue.

, honored for her leadership in strengthening the Flexera partner ecosystem and advancing partner revenue. Charlotte Prost, senior global channel account manager, recognized for her continued excellence in partner engagement and her contributions to channel growth and collaboration.





“Recognition from CRN reflects the dedication and impact of these four leaders in building a channel-first strategy grounded in shared value,” said Bill Vergantino, senior vice president of channels and alliances at Flexera. “Strong partnerships are foundational to our market-leading position, and each leader’s strategic and tactical execution drives our channel program and delivers value across our ecosystem.”

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4, 2026, at crn.com/wotc.

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About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com