Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size to Surpass USD 117.84 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Enhanced Oil Recovery Market size was valued at USD 61.03 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 117.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2026–2035.”

Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Maximizing oil Production Augment Market Growth Globally

The need to improve oil recovery from older oil reservoirs that were previously thought to be diminishing is the primary driver of the enhanced oil recovery business. Oil mobility is increased by the employment of cutting-edge thermal, chemical, gas, and hybrid EOR technologies. Along with a focus on sustainability and carbon control, there is also a rise in investment in contemporary EOR infrastructure. To improve oil recovery, digital oilfield solutions are also being used.

Get a Sample Report of Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3300

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Company

Weatherford International plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

ConocoPhillips

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Sinopec Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

Saudi Aramco

Kuwait Oil Company

Adnoc (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

Pertamina (Indonesia)

Eni S.p.A.

Petrobras

Lukoil

Gazprom Neft

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 61.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 117.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.80% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By EOR Technique: (Thermal Methods, Gas Injection Methods, Chemical Methods, Hybrid/Advanced EOR)

• By Injection Mechanism: (Continuous Injection, Cyclic Injection, Alternating/Combined Injection)

• By Oil Type: (Heavy Oil, Light & Medium Oil, Mature & Depleted Reservoirs)

• By Application: (Viscosity Reduction, Sweep Efficiency Improvement, Carbon Management & Sustainability)





Purchase Single User PDF of Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3300

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By EOR Technique

In 2025, Thermal Methods dominated with 45% share due to its ability to reduce heavy oil viscosity and enhance oil flow. Gas Injection Methods are growing rapidly in the EOR technique market due to CO₂ injection projects to enhance oil recovery while promoting carbon capture projects.

By Injection Mechanism

In 2025, Continuous Injection dominated with 50% share due to the ease of operation and efficiency of maintaining pressure in the reservoir and continuous oil displacement. Alternating/Combined Injection is the fastest-growing segment of the injection mechanism market due to the increased use of hybrid EOR technologies to maximize oil recovery from complex reservoirs.

By Oil Type

In 2025, Heavy Oil Recovery dominated with 45% share owing to the large reserves of heavy oil in place that require thermal or chemical enhanced oil recovery techniques to extract. Mature & Depleted Reservoirs is the fastest-growing category in the enhanced oil recovery market as reduction in reservoir pressure in mature fields requires advanced techniques to ensure the extraction of the remaining oil in place.

By Application

In 2025, Viscosity Reduction dominated with 52% share as it is critical to enhancing the flow of heavy crude oil. Carbon Management & Sustainability is the fastest-growing segment in the application area, mainly due to the growing use of carbon dioxide injection EOR processes.

Regional Insights:

By 2025, the EOR industry was expected to reach a maximum share of 38% in North America. The United States, Canada, and other countries are included in this region. Surprisingly large amounts of heavy oil deposits, covered and mature oil fields that need EOR technology, and the use of EOR techniques including thermal EOR, steam injection, SAGD, and CO2 gas injection dominate the area.

Due to increased energy demands, the growth of heavy oil projects, the extension of existing field projects, and the use of chemical, thermal, and hybrid EOR techniques, the Asia-Pacific region has the fastest-growing EOR market. In order to increase oil recovery from difficult reservoirs, nations like China and India are also investing in cutting-edge technologies.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Enhanced Oil Recovery Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3300

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Schlumberger expanded its EOR offerings by implementing advanced CO₂ injection and thermal recovery technologies in mature oilfields across North America and the Middle East, enhancing oil recovery rates and supporting sustainability initiatives.

In 2025, Halliburton deployed innovative polymer flooding and hybrid EOR techniques in heavy and mature oilfields in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, improving production efficiency and helping operators maximize recovery from challenging reservoirs.

Exclusive Sections of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report (The USPs):

EOR ADOPTION & PROJECT DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of EOR technologies across oilfields, investment trends, and the pace of new project developments.

– helps you understand the penetration of EOR technologies across oilfields, investment trends, and the pace of new project developments. TECHNOLOGY MIX & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the share of thermal, gas, chemical, and hybrid EOR methods along with adoption of digital monitoring and advanced reservoir modeling.

– helps you analyze the share of thermal, gas, chemical, and hybrid EOR methods along with adoption of digital monitoring and advanced reservoir modeling. OPERATIONAL COST & EXECUTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate project costs, outsourcing trends, and timelines for setup, injection, and optimization cycles.

– helps you evaluate project costs, outsourcing trends, and timelines for setup, injection, and optimization cycles. DIGITALIZATION & AUTOMATION TRENDS – helps you track the adoption of predictive analytics, automation, and smart monitoring systems in EOR operations.

– helps you track the adoption of predictive analytics, automation, and smart monitoring systems in EOR operations. REGIONAL ADOPTION & REGULATORY DRIVERS – helps you assess regional deployment patterns and the impact of government policies, sustainability initiatives, and funding on market growth.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Oil Storage Market

Oil And Gas Analytics Market

Oil and Gas Refining Industry Market

Oil and Gas Security and Service Market

Oil & Gas Storage Terminal Market