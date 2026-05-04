Flyte Increases Capacity and Launches Hiring Initiative as Spirit Airlines Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Travel

FORT MILL, SC, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Flyte, the regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”), today announced increased flight capacity and the launch of a targeted hiring initiative following the shutdown of Spirit Airlines, which ceased operations on May 2, 2026 after failing to secure funding.

Spirit Airlines’ abrupt exit has led to widespread flight cancellations, impacted approximately 17,000 employees of which over 2,400 were pilots, and stranded passengers nationwide, marking one of the largest U.S. airline disruptions in recent decades. The disruption has reduced available capacity across key domestic routes, contributing to tighter availability and higher fares.

“This is a difficult moment for many in our industry, and our thoughts are with the thousands of aviation professionals whose careers have been disrupted,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “Flyte’s product, pricing, and service model are fundamentally different from those of a major commercial carrier. Where we can contribute meaningfully is by creating opportunities for impacted pilots and crew, and by continuing to deliver reliable, premium short-haul regional service to the customers we already serve”

Flyte is continuing the planned expansion of its Vision Jet fleet and broadening its regional route coverage within the premium short-haul segment it already serves. These steps reflect Flyte’s existing growth plan rather than a substitute offering for displaced commercial passengers, whose travel needs differ from Flyte’s product and pricing model.”



Reduced capacity is expected to affect pricing, availability, and travel patterns across routes historically served by Spirit Airlines, including Northeast-to-Florida and regional corridors. Industry participants, including JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines, are expected to absorb a portion of displaced demand as the market adjusts to reduced supply. Flyte believes these conditions may contribute to higher fares and increased interest in alternative travel options, particularly in short-haul markets where flexibility and reliability are a priority.

Flyte is accelerating the expansion of its Vision Jet fleet and optimizing route coverage across high-demand regional corridors. The company expects these adjustments to support increased utilization and improve service availability as commercial capacity remains constrained.

The most direct way Flyte can contribute to those affected by the shutdown is to hire them. The company is launching a hiring initiative focused on pilots and other aviation professionals impacted by Spirit’s exit, including a structured onboarding and training pipeline for pilots transitioning into Flyte’s operations as the fleet expands.

“We recognize the level of talent affected and see an opportunity to provide a path forward for experienced aviation professionals and pilots,” Sellouk said.

Flyte expects continued steady demand for its premium short-haul service as it executes its planned fleet expansion and hiring initiatives.

ABOUT FLYTE

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com.

ABOUT CATHETER PRECISION

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through physician collaboration and continuous product innovation.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future plans, expectations, and projections, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding growth, utilization, market share, customer behavior, and expansion initiatives. These and other risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.