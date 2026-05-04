Payden & Rygel: Emerging Market Debt Presents Compelling Opportunity Amid Global Volatility

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging market debt (EMD) is increasingly positioned as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking diversification and income in a volatile global environment, according to a recent market briefing hosted by Payden & Rygel.

“Despite recent market volatility, we believe emerging market debt represents an attractive entry point and should be considered a strategic allocation,” said Kristin Ceva, managing director and head of the emerging markets strategies team. She highlighted primary drivers supporting the asset class:

Diversification Gains Importance as U.S. Risks Rise

Investors are increasingly evaluating exposure to U.S. assets amid ongoing fiscal pressures, policy uncertainty, and elevated equity valuations. In this context, emerging market debt offers meaningful diversification benefits. “Emerging markets are not a monolith,” Ceva noted. “The asset class spans more than 80 countries and includes sovereign, corporate, and local currency bonds, providing a broad and diversified opportunity set.”

Stronger Fundamentals Than Prior Cycles

Emerging market economies are entering this period of volatility from a position of strength compared to recent years.

Over the past three years:

Central banks have proactively managed inflation

External balances and reserve levels have improved

Credit trends have shifted to an upgrade cycle





“Fundamentals today are significantly stronger than they were during the 2022 shock,” Ceva said. “Many countries are better equipped to manage potential economic disruptions.”

Attractive Yields and Improving Technical Backdrop

With yields in emerging market debt approaching 8%, the asset class is increasingly competitive relative to equities and private markets. At the same time, EMD remains under-allocated following a prolonged period of outflows.

“The asset class is not a crowded trade,” Ceva added. “Even modest reallocations could provide meaningful support, particularly as investors look to diversify away from concentrated positions.”

Local Markets Positioned for Potential Dollar Weakness

Local currency debt represents an additional source of opportunity, particularly as the long cycle of U.S. dollar strength may begin to shift.

“While dollar weakness may not be linear, the medium-term outlook suggests a more supportive environment for emerging market currencies,” said Ceva.

Volatility Creating Selective Opportunities

Recent geopolitical developments, including tensions in the Middle East, have highlighted the importance of selectivity within emerging markets. Oil-exporting countries have demonstrated resilience, while more energy-dependent economies have faced pressure—creating opportunities for active investors.

A Maturing Asset Class

Now more than 30 years old, the emerging market debt universe has evolved into a deep and diverse market supported by a sophisticated global investor base. “As the asset class has matured, it has become increasingly relevant as a core portfolio allocation rather than a tactical trade,” Ceva said.

ABOUT PAYDEN & RYGEL

Payden & Rygel is one of the largest privately-owned global investment advisers, managing approximately $168.8 billion in assets. Founded in 1983, the firm specializes in the active management of fixed income and equity portfolios, serving a diverse range of institutional clients worldwide. With clients that include central banks, pension funds, foundations, and corporations, Payden & Rygel offers a comprehensive suite of investment strategies through separately managed accounts, US mutual funds, and Irish-domiciled funds (subject to investor eligibility). Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm also maintains offices in Boston, London and Milan. To learn more, visit www.payden.com.

This material may not be reproduced or distributed without Payden & Rygel’s written permission and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. The statements and opinions herein are current as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media contact: Kate Ennis, DAI Partners, ennis@daipartnerspr.com, (301) 580-6726