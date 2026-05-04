Queens Kitchen Remodeling Launches “Wren Rescue Program” for NY Homeowners Left Stranded by Wren Kitchens Bankruptcy

Queens, NY, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEENS, NY — In response to the abrupt bankruptcy and closure of Wren Kitchens, which left hundreds of New York homeowners with demolished kitchens, undelivered cabinets, and thousands of dollars in unrecovered deposits, Queens Kitchen Remodeling today announced the launch of its Wren Rescue Program — a dedicated initiative to help affected customers get their kitchen projects completed without losing what they’ve already paid.

Wren Kitchens, a UK-based kitchen retailer, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation on April 24, 2026 and immediately shuttered all 15 of its U.S. showrooms — including four large-format locations on Long Island in Commack, Levittown, Massapequa, and Selden. Customers received no warning. Many had already signed contracts, paid deposits ranging from $2,000 to $23,000, or paid in full. In numerous cases, kitchen demolition had already been completed in anticipation of delivery.

“These homeowners did everything right,” said Gary Malsingh, owner of Queens Kitchen Remodeling. “They signed a contract, made their payments, and trusted a company that was operating out of Home Depot. Now they’re sitting with a gutted kitchen and no answers. We can’t get their money back from Wren, but we can make sure it doesn’t disappear entirely. That’s what this program is about.”

Program details

Qualifying Wren Kitchens customers who contact Queens Kitchen Remodeling will receive:

Credit for already-paid balances applied toward a new kitchen project with Queens Kitchen Remodeling

An additional 10–20% savings off the total project cost, on top of the applied credit

Flexible financing options through third-party lenders and HELOC banking partners

Priority scheduling for Wren Rescue customers ahead of the peak summer remodeling season

A free in-home estimate with no obligation

To qualify, customers must provide their original Wren Kitchens contract and documentation of payments made. Each application will be individually reviewed by Queens Kitchen Remodeling’s team.

About Queens Kitchen Remodeling

Queens Kitchen Remodeling is a licensed and insured general contractor serving Queens, Nassau County, Suffolk County, and the greater New York City metro area. The company specializes in full kitchen renovations — from design and demolition through cabinetry, countertops, plumbing, electrical, and final finishing — all managed by a single local team. With deep experience across Queens neighborhoods including Astoria, Flushing, Forest Hills, Jackson Heights, and Jamaica, as well as Long Island communities, Queens Kitchen Remodeling combines local accountability with full-service capabilities.

How to apply

Affected Wren Kitchens customers in the New York area can contact Queens Kitchen Remodeling directly. Mention “Wren Rescue” to be routed to the program.

Phone: (347) 308-7637

Website: https://kitchenremodelingqueens.com/blog/wren-kitchens-closed-queens

Email: info@kitchenremodelingqueens.com

Note to editors: Queens Kitchen Remodeling is available for interviews. High-resolution photos of completed kitchen projects are available upon request. For media inquiries, contact Miao at (347) 308-7637 / info@kitchenremodelingqueens.com.

Disclaimer: The Wren Rescue Program is subject to review of individual contracts and payment documentation. Offer valid while scheduling availability lasts. Queens Kitchen Remodeling is not affiliated with Wren Kitchens or Wren US Holdings Inc.

Press Inquiries

Gary Malsingh

info@kitchenremodelingqueens.com

(347) 308-7637

https://kitchenremodelingqueens.com/

Queens Kitchen Remodelling

Queens Village, NY 11428