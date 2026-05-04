Polar ID kills the cutout — Metalenz launches simple, secure, face authentication working under the phone display

Payment-grade face authentication under OLED display—zero sacrifice on security, cost, or screen real estate.

Metalenz to demonstrate Polar ID Under Display in the I-Zone at Display Week.





BOSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Metalenz today announces Polar ID Under Display—proving for the first time that payment-grade biometric security, cost, and a true all-screen design are no longer a tradeoff. Metalenz will publicly demonstrate Polar ID Under Display operating beneath a fully powered-on smartphone OLED screen in the I-Zone at Display Week.

Metalenz is bringing the highest security face authentication to the Android ecosystem. Due to the unique capability of metasurfaces to capture polarized light information, the Polar ID camera can operate seamlessly beneath a fully powered-on OLED phone display. While current approaches are too bulky and suffer from image quality loss and decreased security performance under display, Metalenz has engineered a solution that maintains total biometric integrity.

Key Breakthroughs:

Unrivaled Anti-Spoofing: The polarization signal that makes Polar ID unspoofable loses nothing through the OLED display. Metalenz's innovative metasurface design preserves the polarization signal through the display, maintaining the company's industry-leading 0% spoof acceptance rate.

The polarization signal that makes Polar ID unspoofable loses nothing through the OLED display. Metalenz's innovative metasurface design preserves the polarization signal through the display, maintaining the company's industry-leading 0% spoof acceptance rate. The End of the Notch: For the first time, Polar ID allows manufacturers to finally achieve a true "all-screen" industrial design without sacrificing security or cost.





"For the future of digital payment and continuous authentication while using AI agents, the interaction needs to be truly seamless," said Rob Devlin, CEO and Co-founder of Metalenz. "Polar ID makes this possible at scale for the first time. There is no longer a need to compromise. Users can now experience a continuous display and touch-free security. It starts at the metasurface hardware and flows to user experience."

About Metalenz

Metalenz is driving innovation in optics with metasurface technology, providing image sensing solutions that deliver unprecedented insights to mass market machine vision, enabling advanced sensing and transformative applications to proliferate where compact size & cost-efficient integration is a must for widespread adoption. As the leaders in commercialization, Metalenz innovation has enabled the shift of optics production into the semiconductor foundry, leveraging existing infrastructure and proven manufacturing processes. More than 300 million of the company’s optics have been integrated into consumer devices, replacing conventional lens stacks for compact 3D sensing and resulting in the creation of a rapidly growing metasurface market as use cases rapidly expand. metalenz.com

Media Contact:

Carly Glovinski

Senior Marketing Manager, Metalenz

media@metalenz.com