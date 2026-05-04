U.S. Transportation Leaders Convene in Los Angeles at the 2026 WTS International Annual Conference

Washington, DC, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTS International is proud to welcome attendees to the 2026 WTS International Annual Conference, convening transportation professionals for an inspiring and impactful exchange of ideas, leadership, and innovation from May 5-7, 2026 in Los Angeles at The Westin Bonaventure.



With a network spanning 73 chapters across the United States and Canada, WTS International continues to strengthen its cross-border impact—bringing together diverse perspectives, regional expertise, and a shared commitment to advancing women in transportation on an international scale.

This year’s event marks a significant leadership transition for WTS International. The association will honor outgoing Board Chair Bridgette Beato, Founder and CEO of Lumenor Consulting Group, while welcoming incoming Chair Erin Slayton, Senior Vice President at HDR, along with new board members.

“This conference is a chance to connect, share ideas, and spark collaborations that will shape the future of transportation,” said Beato. “I’m excited for the conversations and momentum we’ll build over the coming days and the impact we’ll create among WTS members, partners, and sponsors.”

A highlight of this year’s conference is keynote speaker Alana M. Hill, PMP, CSP, who will present “What’s Your Catalyst? Leading, Rising, and Thriving in Transportation.” Hill will explore how women in transportation are no strangers to pressure—moving people, systems, and industries forward while navigating complex careers, personal challenges, and environments where they are still underrepresented. An international change leadership consultant and former engineer, Hill brings more than 25 years of experience leading global teams and driving transformation across energy and technology sectors.

The conference features compelling plenary sessions such as a “Fireside Chat with Transportation Leaders Shaping America’s Future,” featuring Seval Oz, Assistant Secretary Nominee, United States Department of Transportation; Russell R. McMurry, P Eng, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation and President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials; and Leanne Redden, CEO of Regional Transportation Authority, Chicago and Chair of the American Public Transportation Association.

Among the distinguished guests are Adetokunbo “Toks” Omishakin, Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency and Marie Therese Dominguez, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation. Dominguez will be honored as the recipient of the 2026 Women of the Year Award during the conference gala. WTS will also honor recipients of the WTS International Recognition Awards, celebrating leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the transportation industry and inspired professionals to engage in meaningful, transformative actions. In addition, the gala will recognize recipients of the WTS Foundation Scholarships and Strategic Partner Scholarships, highlighting their important role in shaping the future of transportation.

Attendees will expand their expertise through a wide range of sessions covering multimodal transportation and key industry topics, while earning Continuing Education credits through professional development sessions led by thought leaders from Microsoft and Accenture.

The conference also features technical tours throughout Los Angeles, including the Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus & Maintenance Facility, and the Long Beach Transit Water Taxi Tour. These tours provide attendees with insights into pioneering infrastructure and sustainability initiatives, enhancing the conference experience through hands-on learning and direct industry exposure.

The Annual Conference promises to be a dynamic gathering of forward-thinking leaders committed to advancing the transportation industry and empowering the professionals who drive it forward.

Attendees can join the conference by registering online at wtsannualconference.org.

About WTS International

Established in 1977, WTS International is dedicated to creating an inclusive transportation industry through the global advancement of women. Through a network of members, chapters, and strategic partners, WTS attracts, sustains, connects, and advances women’s careers to strengthen the transportation industry. Learn more about membership and partnership at wtsinternational.org.

Media Attachments:

Attachments