Sophos Celebrates 22 Leaders Named to 2026 CRN Women of the Channel List

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has recognized 22 Sophos employees on the prestigious 2026 Women of the Channel list. These leaders shape how Sophos goes to market and how partners experience the company, from enablement and demand generation to sales support and channel programs that help partners grow their businesses and deliver superior security outcomes for their customers.
The 2026 Sophos honorees are:
- Ketty Alvear, Sr. Director, Regional Sales
- Maria Ardila, Sr. Director, Regional Sales
- Kalisha Bankston, Director, Channel Sales
- Anna Becker, Director, EMEA Channel Marketing
- Tara Bresnahan, Director, Americas Channel Marketing
- Marina Brook, Director, Channel Sales
- Molly Brown, Manager, Channel Sales
- Andrea Carter, VP, Global Field Marketing
- Nicki Dewhurst, VP, Marketing APJ
- Vanessa Dionisio, Director, Channel Programs
- Kathleen Grahame, Director Marketing, Regional & Integrated Programs
- Karen Guarino, Sr. Channel Account Executive, MSP
- Fabienne Haffner, Manager Channel Sales
- Carly Meager, Sr. Channel Account Executive
- Kathrin Möschle, Sr. Manager, Global Channel Marketing
- Christina Nairn, Sr. Director, AMS Marketing
- Jessica Newman, Director, Global Cyber Insurance
- Denise Pascual, Director, Marketing
- Barbara Santamaria, Sr. Manager, Commercial Sales
- Daniela Stolz, Sr. Director, Central EMEA & EMEA Demand Generation Lead
- Amy Thompson, Sr. Director, Global Channel Communications
- Regina Vignone, VP, Mid-Market Sales
The annual list from CRN celebrates women across the technology industry who drive excellence and advance the success of their partners and customers.
Regina Vignone, VP, Mid-Market Sales, has been further honored on CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel Power 100, which recognizes the most influential women leaders in the IT channel for their advocacy, expertise, and dedication to improving outcomes and opportunities across the channel ecosystem.
"For the 15th consecutive year, Sophos women are being recognized for their leadership in driving partner success," said Chris Bell, senior vice president of global channel, alliances and corporate development. "These 22 leaders are directly responsible for the programs, strategies, and relationships that set Sophos apart as a channel leader. We are a channel-first company, and the strength of our ecosystem reflects the talent and commitment of the people behind it."
“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”
The 2026 Women of the Channel can be found online at crn.com/wotc.
About Sophos
Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 600,000 organizations worldwide with the industry’s first AI-native defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer’s defense stronger than the last.
Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.