Sophos Celebrates 22 Leaders Named to 2026 CRN Women of the Channel List

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company has recognized 22 Sophos employees on the prestigious 2026 Women of the Channel list. These leaders shape how Sophos goes to market and how partners experience the company, from enablement and demand generation to sales support and channel programs that help partners grow their businesses and deliver superior security outcomes for their customers.

The 2026 Sophos honorees are:

Ketty Alvear, Sr. Director, Regional Sales

Maria Ardila, Sr. Director, Regional Sales

Kalisha Bankston, Director, Channel Sales

Anna Becker, Director, EMEA Channel Marketing

Tara Bresnahan, Director, Americas Channel Marketing

Marina Brook, Director, Channel Sales

Molly Brown, Manager, Channel Sales

Andrea Carter, VP, Global Field Marketing

Nicki Dewhurst, VP, Marketing APJ

Vanessa Dionisio, Director, Channel Programs

Kathleen Grahame, Director Marketing, Regional & Integrated Programs

Karen Guarino, Sr. Channel Account Executive, MSP

Fabienne Haffner, Manager Channel Sales

Carly Meager, Sr. Channel Account Executive

Kathrin Möschle, Sr. Manager, Global Channel Marketing

Christina Nairn, Sr. Director, AMS Marketing

Jessica Newman, Director, Global Cyber Insurance

Denise Pascual, Director, Marketing

Barbara Santamaria, Sr. Manager, Commercial Sales

Daniela Stolz, Sr. Director, Central EMEA & EMEA Demand Generation Lead

Amy Thompson, Sr. Director, Global Channel Communications

Regina Vignone, VP, Mid-Market Sales

The annual list from CRN celebrates women across the technology industry who drive excellence and advance the success of their partners and customers.

Regina Vignone, VP, Mid-Market Sales, has been further honored on CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel Power 100, which recognizes the most influential women leaders in the IT channel for their advocacy, expertise, and dedication to improving outcomes and opportunities across the channel ecosystem.

"For the 15th consecutive year, Sophos women are being recognized for their leadership in driving partner success," said Chris Bell, senior vice president of global channel, alliances and corporate development. "These 22 leaders are directly responsible for the programs, strategies, and relationships that set Sophos apart as a channel leader. We are a channel-first company, and the strength of our ecosystem reflects the talent and commitment of the people behind it."

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel can be found online at crn.com/wotc .

About Sophos

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 600,000 organizations worldwide with the industry’s first AI-native defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer’s defense stronger than the last.

Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.