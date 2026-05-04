TimelyCare Acquires Alongside to Expand Continuous Student Support with Clinician-Powered AI Coaching

Fort Worth, TX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 4, 2026 — TimelyCare, education’s most trusted virtual care provider, today announced it has acquired Alongside, a clinician-designed AI coaching platform developed over several years in partnership with hundreds of schools to support students through everyday challenges. Purpose-built for youth and grounded in clinical frameworks, Alongside combines evidence-based skill-building with proprietary safety models that detect risk and connect students to additional support when needed.



The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of TimelyCare’s model, moving from primarily supporting students at the point of clinical need to helping institutions engage the full student population earlier and more consistently across the care continuum. By adding Alongside’s interactive coaching experience, TimelyCare will be better positioned to support students facing everyday stress, loneliness, uncertainty, and a sense of not belonging before those challenges escalate.



“Many students who appear to be doing fine are quietly struggling, and they’re increasingly turning to AI for help,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. “The difference is that most tools they’re using weren’t designed with clinical input, safety protocols, or accountability. Alongside was. It’s been built and refined alongside clinicians and school partners to help students take meaningful steps forward in everyday moments, while ensuring that more serious needs are identified and escalated appropriately. By bringing this into TimelyCare, we’re extending our model beyond moments of acute need to provide continuous, clinically grounded support that helps institutions reach more students, earlier.”



Alongside’s platform is designed to help students work through common challenges such as school pressure, social stress, and everyday emotional challenges through evidence-based coaching and skill-building. Its model is intended for everyday support, not therapy or crisis care, and includes clear safety guardrails designed to detect potential self-harm risk, inform responses through a clinician-guided framework, and activate escalation pathways, including outreach to schools and other human intervention, when a student may need a higher level of support. Alongside established the S.U.R.E. framework (Safe, Understandable, Restricted and Ethical), an evidence-informed standard for evaluating every AI interaction with young people.



“Alongside was built to help students take the next right step in everyday moments of struggle,” said Jay Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Alongside. “Over the past several years, we’ve partnered with schools across the country to support student well-being, engagement, and attendance, working alongside counseling teams to ensure students get the right level of support. Joining TimelyCare allows us to scale that impact through a platform that institutions already trust. We share a belief that support should begin earlier, operate within clear clinical boundaries, and connect students to the right level of care when they need more.”



Together, TimelyCare and Alongside expand how institutions support students, enabling them to address everyday challenges earlier and to reach the right level of care before needs escalate. The combined platform is expected to strengthen student engagement, improve navigation into appropriate services, and help institutions build a more proactive, connected approach to student well-being.



Continuity for partners

TimelyCare and Alongside emphasized that existing partners can expect continuity as the organizations move through integration planning. Alongside school partners will continue to have access to their program and support resources. Additional integration updates will be shared directly with partners as plans are finalized.





About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is a clinically accountable virtual care provider built specifically for education. Trusted by nearly 500 campuses across the U.S., TimelyCare combines URAC-accredited clinical standards with a measurement-based approach and a partnership-first model to help institutions champion well-being with clarity, accountability, and real-world impact. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare offers a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. TimelyCare drives clinically validated improvements in depression and anxiety, supporting healthier learning environments.



About Alongside

Alongside is a clinician-designed AI platform that helps students take the right steps to tackle school stress, friend drama, and everyday emotional challenges, whenever they need it. Trusted by more than 200 schools nationwide, Alongside’s evidence-based approach provides support for everyday challenges while ensuring severe issues are flagged for human intervention, ensuring safety for young people and peace of mind for the adults who care about them.

Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

gina.katzmark@timelycare.com

+1 218-310-2259

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