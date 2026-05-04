Intuitive.ai achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency as Enterprises Reassess the Foundations of AI

The recognition highlights Intuitive’s focus on building governed, production-ready data environments as organizations shift from AI experimentation to execution.

ISELIN, N.J., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive.ai, an AI-first engineering and automation firm, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. The designation comes at a time when many enterprises are reevaluating their AI strategies not because of limitations in models or infrastructure, but due to the complexity and reliability of their underlying data environments.

Awarded to members of the AWS Partner Network (APN), the Data and Analytics Competency recognizes partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer experience in designing and delivering data and analytics solutions on AWS.

As organizations continue to invest in analytics, machine learning, and generative AI, the focus is shifting from experimentation to execution. This shift places increasing importance on data platforms that are not only scalable, but also governed, reliable, and aligned to business outcomes.

Intuitive’s approach centers on treating data as a managed enterprise asset emphasizing governance, lineage, access control, and operational readiness as foundational to any analytics or AI initiative. This perspective is embedded in its aiE™ framework, which supports organizations in building data environments designed for long-term scalability and accountability.

“The conversation around AI has largely focused on models and capabilities, but execution depends on something more fundamental,” said Jay Modh, Chief Executive Officer at Intuitive. “Enterprises that are seeing meaningful outcomes are the ones that have invested in making their data reliable, governed, and usable. Without that foundation, scaling AI becomes significantly more difficult.”

The competency also reflects Intuitive’s continued collaboration with AWS in supporting enterprise data modernization initiatives helping organizations move from fragmented data landscapes toward integrated environments that support analytics, machine learning, and emerging generative AI use cases.

“AWS provides a comprehensive ecosystem for data and AI, but realizing its full value requires thoughtful implementation,” said Natallia Beliakova, Chief Alliance & Marketing Officer at Intuitive. “Our focus is on helping enterprises translate that capability into systems that support real decision-making ensuring data is not just available, but trusted and actionable across the organization.”

The AWS Data and Analytics Competency Program helps customers identify partners with specialized expertise in delivering scalable, secure, and high-performing data solutions on AWS recognition that reflects Intuitive’s focus on building governed, production-ready data foundations for enterprise AI.

As enterprises move toward more advanced AI adoption, the ability to rely on well-structured and governed data environments is becoming a defining factor in long-term success.

About Intuitive.ai

Intuitive is an AI -first engineering and automation firm focused on building the data and intelligence infrastructure that supports enterprise transformation. Through its proprietary aiE™ framework, accelerators, and engineering expertise, Intuitive helps organizations develop governed, scalable data foundations for analytics, machine learning, and generative AI.

To explore how Intuitive is helping enterprises build governed, production-ready data foundations for AI, visit: www.intuitive.ai/services/data-and-ai

Jay Modh: jm@intuitive.ai | Natallia Beliakova : nb@intuitive.ai | Ash Kamdar: AKA@Intuitive.ai