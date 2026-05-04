As bossware backlash grows, Vaiz launches work management built on trust, not tracking

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaiz, a Cyprus-based work management platform, is growing its user base with a product principle most competitors ignore: zero employee surveillance. The platform has no keystroke logging, no screenshot capture, no mouse tracking, and no automatic activity monitoring. It is a deliberate product decision, not a missing feature.





Vaiz combines tasks, documents, and team collaboration in one workspace — without any form of employee activity tracking.

The announcement comes as workplace monitoring faces renewed criticism. In April 2026, a major technology company began installing software on employee computers to record keystrokes, mouse movements, and screen activity to train AI models. The decision triggered immediate employee backlash and public debate about the limits of employer surveillance. A growing number of teams are now looking for tools that help them coordinate work without tracking how people spend every minute.

Why no-surveillance work management matters now

Employee monitoring software has grown from a niche practice to a global norm. Adoption rose from 30 percent before the pandemic to 60 percent by 2022. In 2026, the EU AI Act classifies workplace AI monitoring as high-risk and restricts practices such as emotion recognition in employment, with penalties up to 35 million euros or 7 percent of global revenue.

Research shows that 31 percent of monitored employees feel micromanaged, and 23 percent report a sense of constant surveillance. For small and mid-sized teams that depend on trust and speed, surveillance tools often cause more harm than the problems they claim to solve. Vaiz was designed for these teams. The platform does not include any automatic activity tracking, screen recording, or behavioural monitoring.

What Vaiz offers instead of surveillance

Vaiz is a unified work management platform that brings tasks, documents, files, and team discussions into a single workspace. Rather than tracking employee behaviour, the platform makes work visible through structure: task boards, project timelines, milestones, and shared documents that give everyone context without oversight software.

The platform connects to over 2,000 applications through Zapier and offers native integrations with Slack, GitHub, and GitLab. Embedded tools include Figma, Miro, YouTube, Vimeo, Swagger, and GraphQL editors. A built-in AI assistant turns goals into task breakdowns, generates project plans, summarises discussions into action items, and improves document clarity. A native MCP server connects Vaiz to AI assistants such as Claude and Cursor, and three public SDKs let developers extend the platform. The full list is available on the integrations page.

Vaiz co-founder Konstantin Cherkasov explained the company's position: "We build tools that help teams coordinate their work, not tools that watch people. If a platform needs to capture your screen to know whether you are productive, the problem is not the employee — it is the platform."

Switching and pricing

Vaiz's Migration Center supports one-click imports from Jira, Asana, Trello, YouTrack, Notion, Linear, Monday, ClickUp, and Wrike. Pricing starts with a forever free plan for up to 10 users, no credit card required. The Pro plan costs five US dollars per user per month, and the Premium plan costs nine US dollars per user per month. An Enterprise edition with on-premises deployment is available for organisations with data residency requirements. A 30-day free trial covers all paid plans, and startups qualify for a 50 percent discount.

Development pace

Vaiz today releases version 2.84, which introduces calendar integration. Since September 2025, this is the tenth numbered release. The team has recently moved to a two-week release cycle, accelerating from the previous pace of roughly one major update every three weeks. Earlier releases in 2026 delivered an improved UI, Slack integration, Cursor IDE support, and an iOS app with full desktop parity. The public product roadmap is available on the website.

The company's focus is building a connected workspace where teams can plan, execute, and communicate in one place — without tools that treat employees as subjects of observation. More information is available at vaiz.com.

About Vaiz

Vaiz Ltd was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. The company operates a cloud-based work management platform that combines task boards, documents, and automation in one workspace. Vaiz is used by cross-functional teams at startups, product companies, game studios, agencies, and growing businesses.

Related links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vaiz/

Media contact

Brand: Vaiz

Contact: Mike Burton

Email: support@vaiz.com

Website: https://vaiz.com