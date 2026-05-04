Billy Cooper of Billy Cooper Law Selected to 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Cooper , founder of Billy Cooper Law, has been selected to the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, marking his third consecutive year receiving the distinction after also being recognized in 2024 and 2025.

The Super Lawyers selection process recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in practice through peer recognition and professional achievement. Candidates undergo a multi-phase evaluation process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

Cooper began his legal career at a large New York City law firm before joining the firm founded by his father, Marvin A. Cooper, in 1991. After years of practicing under his father’s mentorship, Cooper became lead trial counsel and has spent the last 35 years helping shape the firm’s reputation for excellence, professionalism, and results.

Today, under its new name, Billy Cooper Law, the firm continues its longstanding tradition of advocating for injury victims across the New York metropolitan area.

“As an attorney, I’ve always believed preparation is the foundation of success,” said Cooper. “This recognition is meaningful because it reflects both the trust of my clients and the respect of my peers. I’m proud to continue the legacy my father built while fighting every day for people who need strong representation.”

Known for his client-first approach and commitment to meticulous case preparation, Cooper has built on the firm’s legacy while establishing Billy Cooper Law as a respected personal injury practice serving clients throughout New York.

His 2026 Super Lawyers selection reflects his ongoing dedication to helping injured individuals pursue justice and secure the compensation they deserve.

About Billy Cooper Law

Billy Cooper Law is the continuation of a more than 60-year family tradition of advocating for injured New Yorkers. Founded on the legacy of Marvin A. Cooper, P.C., a trusted name families have relied on for 60 years after life-altering injuries, the firm represents clients in serious personal and catastrophic injury matters, including motor vehicle and Uber/Lyft accidents, construction accidents, and complex liability cases. Based in White Plains, Billy Cooper Law carries that history forward across Westchester County and the greater New York region with a modern, client-focused approach rooted in experience, accountability, and results.