TaxiNexo Accelerates Global Expansion: Autonomous Taxis Arrive in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, NY, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaxiNexo, an AI-powered mobility company, recently announced that it began its global strategy years ago, aiming to bring autonomous taxis to major cities worldwide. Currently, the company has already launched autonomous taxi services in New York City and achieved initial success.





TaxiNexo continues to expand its autonomous driving network. Following New York, the company will soon officially launch its autonomous taxi service in Los Angeles, further expanding its presence in its key US markets.

In addition to the cities already mentioned, TaxiNexo is also targeting other major American cities, including Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Atlanta, planning to gradually advance testing and commercial operation of autonomous vehicles to build a national smart mobility network.

The company stated that its autonomous taxi system, based on an AI-powered dispatch platform and autonomous driving technology, can achieve efficient operation and continuous optimization. In high-frequency urban travel scenarios, this model is expected to improve traffic efficiency and provide users with a more convenient travel experience.

The company has long invested in research and development of autonomous driving technology and its expansion into the global market, aiming not only to enter a single city but also to create an autonomous mobility ecosystem spanning multiple cities and countries.

In its future development strategy, the company aims to become the world's largest autonomous vehicle operation and rental company and promote the global adoption of autonomous mobility services.

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