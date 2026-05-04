FlyGuys Launches “Reality: Behind the Flight,” A New Podcast Exploring the World of Reality Data Capture

LAFAYETTE, La., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyGuys , the nationwide leader in reality data capture, has officially launched its new podcast, Reality: Behind the Flight, offering listeners an inside look at the people, technology, and real-world impact behind data capture missions across the country.

Reality: Behind the Flight takes audiences beyond the surface of drone operations and into the core of FlyGuys—where data collectors and data seekers connect to power smarter decisions. Each episode features conversations with pilots in the field, customers leveraging data across industries, and FlyGuys team members driving innovation behind the scenes.

From agriculture and energy to construction and infrastructure, the podcast highlights how reality data capture is transforming industries while also sharing the stories, challenges, and expertise that make it all possible.

The podcast is hosted by DaCoda Bartels, whose career spans more than a decade of aviation and drone innovation. DaCoda began flying helicopters commercially in 2011, specializing in film and TV camera payloads, before transitioning into drones in 2012. He played a key role in introducing drone technology to the Oil & Gas sector at LAGCOE in 2014 and later co-founded Aerobotics Energy Group, which was acquired in 2018. His experience includes operations across more than 500 offshore platforms, missions throughout the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, and advanced BVLOS cargo delivery projects.

“This podcast is about pulling back the curtain on what really goes into capturing data in the real world,” said DaCoda Bartels, FlyGuys COO and host of Reality: Behind the Flight. “From pilots navigating complex environments to customers making critical decisions with that data, there are incredible stories on both sides. I’m excited to bring those voices together and share what’s happening behind every mission.”

With new episodes released regularly, Reality: Behind the Flight offers a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of reality data capture and the people shaping its future.

Listen now and follow along as FlyGuys takes you behind the flight.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the nationwide reality data capture company connecting data seekers with a network of professional data capturers through a tech-enabled marketplace. By delivering accurate, reliable data across industries, FlyGuys helps organizations make informed decisions that drive better outcomes.

Media Contact:

Whitney Savoie, CMO

wsavoie@flyguys.com