New York, NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarmySender, a multichannel platform for cold email, email warmup, and LinkedIn outreach, today announced it has surpassed 15,000 active users and expanded its built-in B2B leads database from 20 million to 200 million verified contacts. The growth reinforces WarmySender's position as a top Instantly alternative for teams consolidating their cold outreach stack.

WarmySender Reaches 15,000 Users, Reinforcing Position as Top Instantly Alternative

The 10x database expansion, completed in just over a month, brings prospecting depth into the same platform users rely on for sending and warmup, removing the need for separate database, sending, and warmup subscriptions for many teams evaluating an Instantly alternative.

Key milestones announced today:

15,000 active users. WarmySender's user base has tripled over the trailing twelve months, reflecting increased demand for consolidated cold outreach platforms.

200 million B2B contacts. The leads database now supports search by industry, location, company size, and job title directly inside the WarmySender dashboard.

99.4% inbox placement rate, as measured by WarmySender across the 80,000+ warmup emails the platform processed in Q1 2026, powered by its proprietary Advanced Humanization & Deliverability Engine (A.H.D.E.).

Unlimited sending mailboxes on every plan, with pricing starting at $14.99 per month and a 25% discount on annual billing.

LinkedIn outreach add-on at $9 per seat per month, including a four-week account warmup ramp, dedicated proxies in 40+ countries, and real-time account health monitoring.

Native Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, allowing users to manage campaigns, warmup, and LinkedIn outreach through compatible AI assistants including Claude, Cursor, Windsurf, and Zed.

Why teams are choosing WarmySender as an Instantly alternative

WarmySender bundles email warmup directly into the platform at no additional per-mailbox cost, includes unlimited sending accounts on every tier, and offers a 200 million-contact B2B leads database inside the same dashboard used for sending. The A.H.D.E. engine generates more than 50 million unique email variations across 200 sender names, 150 companies, and 30 topics, and triggers multi-turn warmup threads up to five replies deep with automated rescue of mail that lands in spam folders. Campaign capabilities include multi-step sequences with up to seven follow-ups, A–Z subject-line testing across 26 variants, conditional branching, spintax, and merge tags.

"Reaching 15,000 users and expanding the database to 200 million contacts reflects what our customers have been asking for: dependable inbox placement, transparent pricing as teams grow, and one platform that handles email, LinkedIn, and prospecting together," said Numan Hamza, founder and CEO of WarmySender. "For teams looking for an Instantly alternative, the ability to consolidate sending, warmup, LinkedIn, and prospecting into a single subscription has been the most-cited reason for the switch."

About WarmySender

WarmySender is a multichannel outreach platform for email warmup, cold email, LinkedIn automation, and B2B prospecting, built for agencies, SDR teams, recruiters, and founders who want to replace separate Instantly.ai, Smartlead, Lemlist, Apollo.io, ZoomInfo, and Lemwarm subscriptions with a single tool. The platform delivers 99.4% inbox placement through peer-to-peer email warmup powered by its Advanced Humanization & Deliverability Engine (A.H.D.E.), 50M+ unique email variations, 0% LinkedIn restrictions via a 4-week account warmup ramp, and a 200M-contact B2B leads database. Plans start at $14.99/month ($11.24/month on annual billing) with unlimited sending accounts included on every tier.

Press Inquiries

Numan Hamza

hello@warmysender.com

+1-(307)-443-6458

https://warmysender.com/

60 E 42nd St #4600, New York, NY 10165, United States