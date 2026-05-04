Alterra IOS Fuels National Expansion With Acquisition of 5 Industrial Outdoor Storage Properties in Denver and Colorado Springs





DENVER, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS (“Alterra”), a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector that has acquired more than 450 sites nationwide, today announced the acquisition of five IOS properties totaling 36.4 usable acres and 128,200 square feet of accompanying Ewarehouse space. Three of the sites are located in Denver and two are in Colorado Springs, bringing the firm’s total Colorado footprint to 14 properties spanning 134 usable acres. All of the newly acquired properties are fully leased to tenants in the telecommunications, building materials and equipment rentals sectors.

“Denver and Colorado Springs continue to see strong demand for well-located, functional IOS properties,” said Parker Pearson, Partner at Alterra IOS. “These markets remain highly supply-constrained, with tenant demand consistently outpacing available inventory. Situated within key IOS corridors, these recent acquisitions reinforce our commitment to each market as we expand alongside our national tenant base.”

The five newly acquired properties are strategically located near Colorado’s vast network of interstate highways, intermodal rail and international airports. Each of the acquisitions is summarized below:

2001 W 64th Lane (Denver MSA) : 9.8 usable acres with 26,900 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in North Denver, the property is proximate to an array of highways, including I-25, I-76, US-36, and US-287. The property is fully leased to a building materials company, providing space for equipment storage, servicing and maintenance. Garrett Neustrom and Jules Sherwood of Kenai Capital Advisors brought the transaction to Alterra.





: 9.8 usable acres with 26,900 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in North Denver, the property is proximate to an array of highways, including I-25, I-76, US-36, and US-287. The property is fully leased to a building materials company, providing space for equipment storage, servicing and maintenance. Garrett Neustrom and Jules Sherwood of Kenai Capital Advisors brought the transaction to Alterra. 7200 Eagle Blvd. (Denver MSA): 9.0 usable acres with 9,800 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Longmont, the fully improved, fenced property benefits from immediate connectivity to I-25 via Highway 52, enabling fast north-south freight movement and efficient access to Denver, Longmont, Boulder and Fort Collins. The property is fully leased to an equipment rental services company. Michael Kraus of Malman Commercial Real Estate brought the transaction to Alterra.





9.0 usable acres with 9,800 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Longmont, the fully improved, fenced property benefits from immediate connectivity to I-25 via Highway 52, enabling fast north-south freight movement and efficient access to Denver, Longmont, Boulder and Fort Collins. The property is fully leased to an equipment rental services company. Michael Kraus of Malman Commercial Real Estate brought the transaction to Alterra. 955 N 5th Avenue (Denver MSA): 4.6 usable acres with 4,890 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located in Brighton, the property sits less than 25 miles from both Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver, offering convenient access to I-76 and US-85. The property is fully leased to an equipment rental services company. Robert Key of JLL brought the transaction to Alterra.





4.6 usable acres with 4,890 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located in Brighton, the property sits less than 25 miles from both Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver, offering convenient access to I-76 and US-85. The property is fully leased to an equipment rental services company. Robert Key of JLL brought the transaction to Alterra. 3240 Astrozon Blvd. (Colorado Springs MSA): 6.9 usable acres with 62,618 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. The property sits less than 5 miles from Colorado Springs Airport and offers convenient access to I-25, US-24 and Highway 85. The property is fully leased to a building product distributor. Robert Key of JLL brought the transaction to Alterra.





6.9 usable acres with 62,618 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. The property sits less than 5 miles from Colorado Springs Airport and offers convenient access to I-25, US-24 and Highway 85. The property is fully leased to a building product distributor. Robert Key of JLL brought the transaction to Alterra. 7925 Industry Road (Colorado Springs MSA): 6.1 usable acres with 24,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Fully leased to a global telecommunications company, the property is located near Colorado Springs Airport and Downtown Colorado Springs, with proximity to I-25 and US-24. Spencer Mason of Matthews CRE brought the transaction to Alterra.



As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS , is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission critical real estate in a sector of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past ten years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, infrastructure services, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 450 properties across 38 states as of Q1 2026. The dedicated team of investment, property management, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses on a national level.

Media Contact:

media@alterraproperty.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30919ce4-c7d8-455c-9875-54e507ae5b1b