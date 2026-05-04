Global Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Set to Surpass USD 566.97 Million by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market size is valued at USD 324.16 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 566.97 Million by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. The increasing use of point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, emergency rooms, and outpatient clinics is driving the growth of the handheld ultrasound devices market.

Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 324.16 Million

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 566.97 Million

CAGR (2026–2035): 5.75%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market size is USD 87.76 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 150.33 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. Due to the widespread use of point-of-care imaging, telemedicine integration, and the robust presence of major players like GE HealthCare and Butterfly Network, which facilitate quick bedside diagnostics and emergency care, the U.S. market for handheld ultrasound devices is highly developed.

Growing Adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Boost Market Growth Globally

The quick uptake of point-of-care ultrasonography (POCUS) in hospitals, emergency rooms, and outpatient clinics is the main factor propelling the market for handheld ultrasound devices. Without depending on centralized radiology departments, handheld ultrasound equipment enables physicians to do real-time imaging at the patient's bedside, facilitating quicker diagnosis and prompt therapeutic decisions. They are particularly useful in emergency medicine, critical care, and primary care due to their portability, usability, and capacity to provide rapid, non-invasive evaluations. The need for portable ultrasound devices is rising dramatically as healthcare becomes more decentralized and patient-centered.

Major Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Companies Listed in the Report are

GE HealthCare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health

Fujifilm Sonosite Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison

Esaote SpA

Healcerion Co., Ltd.

Terason (Teratech Corporation)

EchoNous Inc.

BenQ Medical Technology

Shenzhen Landwind Industry

Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Ruqi Technology (MobiSante)

Draminski S.A.

Pulsenmore Ltd.

Viatom Technology Co., Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2025, Portable/Handheld Ultrasound Devices led the market with a share of 45.50% due to their widespread adoption in hospitals and emergency departments for rapid bedside imaging. Wireless/Bluetooth Connected Devices is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.20% driven by advancements in cable-free technology and seamless smartphone connectivity.

By Technology

In 2025, 3D/4D Ultrasound led the market with a share of 36.80% due to its superior imaging capabilities and detailed anatomical visualization. 2D Ultrasound is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.60% supported by its affordability, simplicity, and broad clinical utility.

By Application

In 2025, Obstetrics/Gynecology led the market with a share of 32.40% owing to the routine and frequent use of ultrasound for prenatal care and gynecological assessments. Trauma is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.90% as handheld ultrasound becomes essential in emergency and critical care settings.

By End User

In 2025, Hospitals led the market with a share of 42.20% due to high patient volumes and strong demand for rapid diagnostic imaging across multiple departments. Point-of-Care Clinics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.30% fueled by the shift toward decentralized and outpatient healthcare delivery.

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Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Portable/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Tablet‑Based Ultrasound

Smartphone‑Based Ultrasound

Wireless/Bluetooth Connected Devices

By Technology

2D Ultrasound

3D/4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Pocket/Compact Imaging Systems

By Application

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Urology

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Trauma

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Point‑of‑Care Clinics

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)ty Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of point-of-care diagnostics, and growing telemedicine investments, North America led the Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market in 2025 with a revenue share of over 38.10%. Handheld devices are widely used in hospitals and emergency rooms for quick bedside imaging, particularly in critical care and trauma situations.

Due to rising healthcare costs, expanded hospital networks, and growing awareness of point-of-care imaging, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to have the fastest-growing CAGR at 6.96%. In rural and semi-urban areas with limited access to conventional imaging, usage is increasing in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024 , GE HealthCare launched the Vscan Air SL wireless handheld ultrasound device with dual transducers designed for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments at the point of care.

, GE HealthCare launched the Vscan Air SL wireless handheld ultrasound device with dual transducers designed for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments at the point of care. In January 2025, Butterfly Network launched the Butterfly iQ3, a next-generation handheld ultrasound with advanced semiconductor technology and enhanced imaging modes to support diverse clinical applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL OUTCOMES & DIAGNOSTIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate patient satisfaction, diagnostic accuracy, faster time to diagnosis, and image quality reliability of handheld ultrasound devices.

– helps you evaluate patient satisfaction, diagnostic accuracy, faster time to diagnosis, and image quality reliability of handheld ultrasound devices. HEALTH ECONOMICS & COST EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you assess reductions in patient wait times, operational cost savings, ROI timelines, and cost per scan compared to traditional systems.

– helps you assess reductions in patient wait times, operational cost savings, ROI timelines, and cost per scan compared to traditional systems. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE ANALYSIS – helps you track approvals, compliance with global standards, approval timelines, and product recall trends across markets.

– helps you track approvals, compliance with global standards, approval timelines, and product recall trends across markets. INNOVATION & R&D ACTIVITY TRENDS – helps you analyze patent filings, R&D investments, and revenue contribution from new product developments.

– helps you analyze patent filings, R&D investments, and revenue contribution from new product developments. MARKET RELIABILITY & ADOPTION IMPACT – helps you understand performance consistency, adoption impact on clinical workflows, and overall efficiency improvements in healthcare delivery.

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Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 324.16 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 566.97 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.75% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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