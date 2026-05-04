Focus School Software Celebrates 20 Years as a Leading National Provider of K-12 Technology Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus School Software, a leading provider of enterprise student information systems for K-12 school districts, today announced its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of delivering district-driven technology solutions and its establishment as a trusted partner to school systems across the United States.

Today, Focus supports more than 3.7 million students nationwide and serves school districts across 16 states, with a particularly strong presence in Florida, where more than 75% of districts rely on the Focus platform. This growth reflects sustained demand for flexible, scalable solutions that support both district operations and student success.

Since launching its K-12 Student Information System in 2006, Focus has evolved from a core SIS platform into a comprehensive suite of solutions that support student information management, career and technical education (CTE), adult education, special student services, and financial operations. This expansion has enabled districts to consolidate systems, streamline workflows, and improve access to critical data across departments.

“Reaching this 20-year milestone reflects both our commitment to innovation and the strength of our partnerships with the districts we serve,” said Andrew Schmadeke, Founder and CEO of Focus School Software. “From the beginning, our goal has been to build solutions that simplify complex processes and support educators in their work. As we look ahead, we remain focused on continuing to deliver technology that evolves alongside the needs of school districts.”

Over the past two decades, Focus has steadily expanded both its platform capabilities and national footprint. Supporting school districts across diverse state environments has required deep expertise in state reporting and compliance, enabling districts to manage complex data and meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence. The company later expanded its platform to include a full ERP solution supporting financial and operational management.

Focus has also demonstrated its proven ability to support large and complex implementations, including serving as the K-12 SIS provider for major districts such as Hillsborough Public Schools, Fort Worth Independent School District, Los Angeles Unified School District, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools. As the company expanded beyond its Florida roots, it established a growing national footprint, now partnering with districts across diverse geographic and regulatory environments.

Over the past 20 years, Focus has:

Grown to support more than 3.7 million students nationwide

Become the leading SIS provider in Florida

Expanded its presence to 16 states

Developed a comprehensive suite of SIS and ERP solutions

Supports some of the largest school districts in the United States



As K-12 technology needs continue to evolve, Focus remains committed to delivering solutions that are flexible, scalable, and co-developed in partnership with the districts they serve.

“We’ve spent 20 years listening to our customers and building alongside them,” added Schmadeke. “That partnership-driven approach continues to guide how we innovate, grow, and support districts across the country.”

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software is a leading provider of enterprise student information systems designed to support K-12 school districts. Focus delivers comprehensive solutions including student information management, CTE and adult education systems, special student services management, and financial information systems.

Focus currently serves more than 3.7 million students across Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Vermont.

Media Contact

John Uhler

Focus School Software

johnu@focusschoolsoftware.com

(727) 390-7543