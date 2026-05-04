Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor Reports Current Market Data for The Masters Golf Community Properties

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - May 04, 2026 - -

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor has released current market data showing four active property listings in The Masters community, a Green Valley neighborhood adjacent to the Legacy Golf Course. The real estate firm's latest inventory report indicates properties in this golf course community currently range from $879,000 to $1,190,000, with homes averaging 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and approximately 4,500 square feet of living space.

The market data release comes as golf course properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley experience varying inventory levels in 2025. According to industry reports, golf course communities represent approximately 8% of the Las Vegas residential real estate market, with demand patterns influenced by seasonal factors and broader economic conditions.

The Masters Luxury Golf Homes For Sale in Green Valley From Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor are located within a gated community that includes access to the Legacy Golf Club, an 18-hole championship course designed by architect Arthur Hills. The community encompasses approximately 350 homes built between 1996 and 2003, with properties featuring three-car garages as standard.

"Current inventory levels in The Masters reflect broader market dynamics we're observing across Las Vegas golf communities," said Leslie Hoke, Realtor at Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor. "The price range from $879,000 to $1,190,000 demonstrates the market segmentation within this particular community, with variations based on lot size, square footage, and specific location within the development."

Recent Las Vegas Association of Realtors data indicates that golf course properties in the valley have maintained stable pricing compared to the previous quarter, with inventory turnover averaging 45-60 days. The Masters community specifically has recorded 12 property transactions in the past six months, according to public records.

Luxury Golf Course Homes for sale in MacDonald Highlands From Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor represent another segment of the firm's golf course property inventory. Current data shows 52 active listings in MacDonald Highlands, with an average listing price of $6.67 million, illustrating the price diversity across different golf communities in the Las Vegas market.

The Legacy Golf Course, around which The Masters community is built, spans 130 acres and was completed in 1999. The community's location in the 89074 zip code places it within the boundaries of Clark County School District, with proximity to Green Valley Ranch and District shopping areas.

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor operates throughout the Las Vegas Valley, providing real estate services including buyer representation, seller services and market analysis. The firm handles various property types across the region, including Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and Green Valley, with a focus on residential real estate throughout Southern Nevada.

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Property details and current listings are available at https://www.lasvegashomesbyleslie.com/masters-golf-homes-for-sale.php, where market data and property specifications can be accessed.

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For more information about Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor, contact the company here:



Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor

Leslie Hoke #S.0062628

702-321-1763

lesliehoke@lasvegashomesbyleslie.com

6153 S Rainbow Blvd Bldg 1, Las Vegas, NV 89118