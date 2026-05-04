KPN has repurchased 9,585,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 27 April to 1 May 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.58 per share for a total consideration of € 43.9m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 1 May 2026 is 34,610,000 for a total consideration of € 160.3m.
Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
04/05/2026
KPN-SBB
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