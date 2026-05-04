Coface strengthens its focus on partnerships

Paris, May 4, 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

Coface announces the appointment of Katarzyna Kompowska as CEO of Strategic Partnerships, covering all of the Group’s business lines. This appointment is fully in line with the strategic direction of the ‘Power the Core’ plan. It illustrates the Group’s strengthened ambition to develop partnerships with high growth potential that create value and sustainable synergies across its business lines.

In this new position, her role will be to accelerate the development of strategic partnerships to drive commercial performance.

She joins the Group Management Committee and reports directly to Xavier Durand, Chief Executive Officer of Coface.

Christian Stoffel succeeds Katarzyna Kompowska as Managing Director of the Northern Europe region.

Building on his experience as Sales Director for Northern Europe since April 2022, Christian Stoffel will continue to roll out the Group’s strategy in this key region, strengthening customer proximity, sales momentum and long-term value creation.

Christian Stoffel joins the Executive Committee and reports directly to Xavier Durand.

These two appointments reflect a clear commitment to managerial and strategic continuity and support Coface’s ambition to further strengthen the growth drivers offered by partnerships.

These changes take effect from 1 May 2026.





Katarzyna Kompowska has over 30 years of experience in financial services and international business development. She joined Coface in 1992 and played a key role in establishing the company’s operations in Poland. She has been CEO of Coface for the Northern Europe Region, overseeing Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia since 2017. Previously, she served as CEO of the Central and Eastern Europe Region from 2012 to 2017, covering 14 countries. She has been a member of the Coface Group Executive Committee since 2012. Katarzyna holds a master’s degree in economics and business administration from the Warsaw School of Economics.



















Christian Stoffel joined the company in 2019 as Chairman of the Management Board of the German factoring entity Coface Finanz. Prior to Coface, he held several senior positions in the financial services sector, including Chief Commercial Officer at TARGO Commercial Finance and Commercial Director Factoring at GE Capital. With nearly 30 years of experience, Christian brings both strategic vision and operational depth. He holds a degree in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) from DHBW Mannheim.







CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

Q1-2026 results: 12 May 2026 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting: 19 May 2026

H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026 (after market close)

9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website: Coface Investor Relations: financial information

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for nearly 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.

Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.

Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.

In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

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