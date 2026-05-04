A French public limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €1,455,643,262.50

Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense – 92000 Nanterre

Registered number: 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

Shareholder relations department: actionnaires@vinci.com

____________________________________________

Issue of new VINCI shares

reserved for the employees of foreign subsidiaries of VINCI

in the context of the international Group savings plan

In its twenty-sixth resolution, the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of 17 April 2025 delegated to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months expiring on 16 October 2026, its authority to carry out capital increases reserved for the employees of certain foreign subsidiaries of the Group.

At its meeting on 15 October 2025, VINCI’s Board of Directors thus set the terms of a capital increase reserved for the employees of VINCI subsidiaries located in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Spain, United States, Finland, Greece, Hong-Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Morocco, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

At its meeting on April 14, 2026, the Board of Directors confirmed as required the decisions made on October 15, 2025, and delegated full powers to the Chief Executive Officer, in particular to set the opening and closing dates of the subscription periods in the countries concerned, and to set the subscription price for the new shares within the framework defined by the General Meeting.

In his decision of April 30, 2026, VINCI's Chief Executive Officer decided that the subscription period would run, in all the countries concerned, from Monday 4 May 2026 to Friday 22 May 2026.

In this same decision, VINCI’s Chief Executive Officer set the issue price of the new shares which is equal to the average price of the VINCI shares prices quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris SA on the basis of the vwap (volume-weighted average price) during the 20 trading sessions preceding 4 May 2026, i.e. €132.58 per new share to be issued.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued and the total amount of the issue will depend on the level of employees’ subscriptions.

The maximum number of new shares to be issued may not exceed the limit set by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of 17 April 2025 in its twenty-sixth resolution and, if this limit is insufficient, by that set by the General Meeting of Shareholders of 14 April 2026 in its eighteenth resolution. The total number of new shares that may be issued on the basis of the twenty-sixth resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 April 2025 and on the basis of the twenty-fifth resolution of the same Shareholders’ Meeting in favor of employee shareholding in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-138-1 and seq. of the French Commercial Code and L. 3332-1 and seq. of the French Labour Code may not exceed 1.5% of the number of shares comprising the authorized share capital at the time the Board makes its decision.

The new VINCI shares to be issued1 will be subscribed by employees in July 2026 through the "Castor International Relais 2026" FCPE, except in the United States, Croatia, Greece, Italy and Poland where they will be subscribed by employees directly.

The admission of these new shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris will be requested immediately after their issue.

The subscribed shares will be frozen for 3 years from the date of the capital increase (except in specific cases of early release).

Subject to this reservation, these ordinary shares will not be subject to any restrictions and will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2026.

*

* *

*

Nanterre, 30 April 2026

1 Up to the total amount of employee contributions

Attachment