Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

 | Source: Robertet SA Robertet SA

Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
Article 222-12-5 of the AMF General Regulation

Listing venue:   Euronext Paris
Compartment:   A
ISIN code:               FR0000039091

 

Date

 		 

Total number of shares
in the share capital

 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights

 

 
 

27 APRIL 2026

 		 

2 169 297		 

3 026 902


 

 

 		 

Number of shares without voting rights

 

 		 

Number of actual voting rights

 

 
 

 

 

 		 

73 051		 

2 953 851

Reporting company

ROBERTET SA
37 Avenue Sidi-Brahim
06130 Grasse

04 93 40 33 66

https://www.robertet.com

Attachment


Attachments

CAPITAL SOCIAL ET DROITS DE VOTE AU 27 04 2026 EN
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 