Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

Article 222-12-5 of the AMF General Regulation

Listing venue: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000039091





Date







Total number of shares

in the share capital







Number of theoretical voting rights











27 APRIL 2026







2 169 297



3 026 902

















Number of shares without voting rights











Number of actual voting rights























73 051



2 953 851

Reporting company

ROBERTET SA

37 Avenue Sidi-Brahim

06130 Grasse

04 93 40 33 66

https://www.robertet.com

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