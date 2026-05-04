Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
Article 222-12-5 of the AMF General Regulation
Listing venue: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000039091
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
in the share capital
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
27 APRIL 2026
|
2 169 297
|
3 026 902
|
|
Number of shares without voting rights
|
Number of actual voting rights
|
|
73 051
|
2 953 851
Reporting company
ROBERTET SA
37 Avenue Sidi-Brahim
06130 Grasse
04 93 40 33 66
https://www.robertet.com
Attachment