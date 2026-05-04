EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares
Paris, France (May 4, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 30, 2025, and, with respect to transactions carried out following the adoption of the relevant resolution, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 28, 2026, EssilorLuxottica declares that, from April 27, 2026 to April 28, 2026, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|27/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|179,400
|186.3945
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|27/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|92,950
|186.3526
|DXE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|27/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|13,000
|186.3968
|TQE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|27/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|18,650
|186.3620
|AQE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|28/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|70,651
|186.1886
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|28/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|36,176
|186.3077
|DXE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|28/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|5,933
|186.1553
|TQE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|28/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|8,954
|186.1184
|AQE
|TOTAL
|425,714
|186.3333
* Rounded to four decimal places
Attachment