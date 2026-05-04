EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (May 4, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 30, 2025, and, with respect to transactions carried out following the adoption of the relevant resolution, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 28, 2026, EssilorLuxottica declares that, from April 27, 2026 to April 28, 2026, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/04/2026 FR0000121667 179,400 186.3945 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/04/2026 FR0000121667 92,950 186.3526 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/04/2026 FR0000121667 13,000 186.3968 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/04/2026 FR0000121667 18,650 186.3620 AQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2026 FR0000121667 70,651 186.1886 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2026 FR0000121667 36,176 186.3077 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2026 FR0000121667 5,933 186.1553 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2026 FR0000121667 8,954 186.1184 AQE TOTAL 425,714 186.3333

* Rounded to four decimal places

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