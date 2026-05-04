EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

 | Source: EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (May 4, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 30, 2025, and, with respect to transactions carried out following the adoption of the relevant resolution, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 28, 2026, EssilorLuxottica declares that, from April 27, 2026 to April 28, 2026, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/04/2026FR0000121667179,400186.3945XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/04/2026FR000012166792,950186.3526DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/04/2026FR000012166713,000186.3968TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/04/2026FR000012166718,650186.3620AQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4928/04/2026FR000012166770,651186.1886XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4928/04/2026FR000012166736,176186.3077DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4928/04/2026FR00001216675,933186.1553TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4928/04/2026FR00001216678,954186.1184AQE
 TOTAL425,714186.3333 

* Rounded to four decimal places

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