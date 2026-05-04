Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
4 May 2026 at 19:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Erenbjerg)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
On 9 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual fee of the Board members be paid in Nokia shares. In accordance with this resolution, the following shares have been purchased for and on behalf of the Board member.
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erenbjerg, Pernille
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 154909/5/4
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Transaction date: 2026-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7798 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7798 Volume weighted average price: N/A
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