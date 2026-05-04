Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

4 May 2026 at 19:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Saueressig)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

On 9 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual fee of the Board members be paid in Nokia shares. In accordance with this resolution, the following shares have been purchased for and on behalf of the Board member.

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saueressig, Thomas

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 154906/4/4

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Transaction date: 2026-05-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7278 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7278 Volume weighted average price: N/A

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