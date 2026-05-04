Samba TV bolsters technical leadership with promotion of Jaya Aswani to CTO and appointment of Ramzi Nasr as VP of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced the promotion of Jaya Aswani to Chief Technology Officer and the appointment of Ramzi Nasr, PhD, as Vice President of Engineering. Leaving behind a track record within the defense and aeronautics industry, Aswani joined Samba in 2021 to launch the Program Management Office and has been one of the company's fastest-rising executives. She now steps into the CTO role, leading a global team of engineers, architects and data scientists. Nasr joins Samba leaving a key leadership role at VideoAmp, and Disney before that, and will now oversee engineering teams across Samba's analytics and audience products, reporting directly to Aswani.

The appointments come as advertising enters a new agentic era, one in which AI agents query massive datasets to deliver insights and outcomes in real time. In this environment, engineering excellence becomes mission-critical: enterprises need platforms that support rapid data modeling, seamless workflow orchestration, and the responsiveness their customers demand. Samba's proprietary first-party data asset, spanning broadcast, linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms, sits at the heart of this opportunity. The company is now doubling down on the technical leadership required to unlock its full value for brands, agencies, and media companies worldwide.

"We are so proud to have Jaya and Ramzi in critical leadership roles for Samba, bringing their technical depth, operational discipline, and leadership skills at a moment when we launch industry-first ground-breaking innovations and scale rapidly through agentic software development," said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO of Samba TV. "Jaya has been critical to our growth over the past five years, and elevating her to CTO reflects both the impact and trust she has earned across the company. Ramzi has pioneered innovations in clean rooms amongst his many achievements. He is an accomplished engineering leader with a rare combination of technical depth and domain expertise within our industry."

Since joining Samba in 2021, Aswani has held a series of technical program management and product leadership roles, most recently leading cross-functional initiatives spanning engineering, product, and operations. Prior to Samba, she spent more than a decade at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace, where she led the development and launch of commercial aviation and rail technology products, including cloud-based SaaS platforms.

"Samba sits on one of the most valuable first-party deterministic data assets in media, and our job in technology is to continue to turn that asset into products our customers can rely on every day," said Aswani. "I'm honored to step into the CTO role at this moment to build and accelerate alongside Ramzi and the broader team. Together we have an opportunity to define what modern, AI agent-ready advertising infrastructure looks like, and to do it with the rigor, speed, and customer focus that Samba is known for."

Nasr joins Samba from VideoAmp, where as VP of Engineering he led teams through a period of significant growth. He previously served as Senior Manager, Data Platforms at The Walt Disney Company, held leadership roles at comScore, and co-founded Deton Corp. He began his career at Machine Vision Products and Conexant, and conducted doctoral research in chemoinformatics and bioinformatics at the University of California, Irvine.

"Samba's massive first party data set, drawn from across all media channels, is a rare asset in the advertising landscape because it offers truth at scale," said Nasr. "I'm excited to have access to this data set and a hand in the products that maximize its value to our clients. I look forward to being part of a team solving complex technical challenges at global scale and building technology that helps customers make better decisions with greater confidence."

These appointments come as Samba continues to expand its global footprint and invest in the technology that powers real-time insights, audience targeting, and independent measurement across the evolving media ecosystem.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, providing comprehensive analytics, audiences, and measurement to the world's largest brands, agencies, and media companies. Powered by proprietary first-party data spanning broadcast, linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms, Samba TV delivers independent, cross-platform insights that help advertisers understand and optimize their media investments across every screen and every vendor. The company operates globally with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and other key markets. For more information, visit samba.tv.

Media Contact: press@samba.tv