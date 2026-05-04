Asentum Announces $ASE Token Presale Ahead of Post-quantum Mainnet Release

London, UK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asentum, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up with post-quantum security, today announced the official launch of its native token presale for $ASE. The presale is scheduled to begin on May 4 at 16:00 CET, marking a key milestone as the network transitions from active testnet development toward mainnet.





Unlike many blockchain projects that introduce tokens before core infrastructure is operational, Asentum enters its presale phase with a live, functioning network. The public testnet is currently producing blocks, with validator systems, on-chain governance, and operator tooling already deployed and actively tested.

The $ASE token is designed as the foundational unit of the Asentum network, serving three core functions: transaction execution (gas), consensus security through staking, and governance participation. The protocol incorporates a fixed supply of 1 billion ASE, enforced at the chain level, alongside a fee model where base transaction fees are burned—linking token demand directly to network activity.

“From the beginning, the focus has been on building a system that works under real conditions,” said the Asentum team. “The presale is not the starting point—it follows a phase where core components of the network have already been deployed and tested.”

Asentum differentiates itself through three primary design decisions: the use of post-quantum cryptography from genesis, a JavaScript-based smart contract environment accessible to a global developer base, and a validator model optimized for consumer-grade hardware. Together, these choices aim to address long-term security, accessibility, and decentralization at the protocol level.

The presale will include a 10% early participation bonus for the first 24 hours, providing initial contributors with enhanced allocation as the network prepares for its next stage of development.

Currently, $ASE exists as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a planned 1:1 conversion to native ASE tokens at mainnet launch. This approach allows early participants to engage with the ecosystem ahead of full network deployment while maintaining a clear transition path to the native chain.

Additional infrastructure, including a browser-based wallet extension and an integrated operator application for Windows and macOS, is already available, enabling users to run validators, participate in governance, and monitor network activity in real time.

The $ASE presale represents a continuation of Asentum’s development roadmap rather than a starting point, positioning the project within an early but operational phase of its lifecycle.

For more information, users can visit the official presale page below.

About Asentum

Asentum is a Layer-1 blockchain designed for long-term security and accessibility, built entirely in JavaScript and secured by post-quantum cryptography from genesis. The network features on-chain governance, consumer hardware validator support, and a simplified development model aimed at broadening participation across both developers and operators.

Presale Details

Start Date: May 4, 2026

Time: 16:00 CET

Early Bonus: 10% (first 24 hours)

Token Standard: ERC-20 (pre-mainnet)

Mainnet Conversion: 1:1 to native ASE

Links

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