Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 27 to April 30, 2026

RELEASE





DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 27 TO APRIL 30, 2026





In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 27 to April 30, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-04-27 FR0010451203 30,000 34.852202 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-04-28 FR0010451203 30,000 34.680552 XPAR Rexel 969500N6AVPA51648T62 2026-04-29 FR0010451203 29,245 34.380292 XPAR TOTAL 89,245 34.639860

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