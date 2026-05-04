Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 27 to April 30, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE


                 DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 27 TO APRIL 30, 2026


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 27 to April 30, 2026:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-04-27FR001045120330,00034.852202XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-04-28FR001045120330,00034.680552XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-04-29FR001045120329,24534.380292XPAR
   TOTAL89,24534.639860 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 27 to April 30, 2026
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