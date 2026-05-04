Arctic Gateway Group's Board is Strengthened with New First Nations and Inuit Leadership Appointments

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group’s (AGG) ownership group, OneNorth, has strengthened the Board of Directors of its operating company with the appointment of two new members. Okimakan (Chief) Morris Beardy, of Fox Lake Cree Nation of Manitoba, and David Kakuktinniq, President and CEO of Sakku Investments Corporation of Nunavut, have joined the AGG Board.

Okimakan Beardy is a respected First Nations leader from northern Manitoba and a longstanding advocate for Indigenous rights and economic participation. As Okimakan of Fox Lake Cree Nation, he has been a strong voice on issues related to reconciliation and the impacts and opportunities of major infrastructure development in the North. His experience and leadership will bring an important perspective to AGG’s work to advance the enhancement and redevelopment of the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway in a way that brings lasting opportunities and benefits to northern communities.

“Fox Lake Cree Nation’s traditional lands are in northern Manitoba, with many of our members living in Gillam, Thompson and Churchill, which are essential Bayline communities,” said Okimakan Morris Beardy. “We see the development and expansion of the Port of Churchill as an opportunity to get major projects right in Manitoba. First Nations must be true partners in the opportunities ahead and I look forward to working alongside AGG’s Board and leadership.”

David Kakuktinniq is a seasoned Inuit business leader and currently serves as President and CEO of Sakku Investments Corporation, the Inuit birthright organization of the Kivalliq Inuit Association. With deep experience in northern and Arctic economic development, Mr. Kakuktinniq brings valuable insight into Arctic opportunities across the Kivalliq region and Nunavut. His perspective will support AGG’s efforts to strengthen connections between the Port of Churchill and communities across the North.

“There are deep cultural, family, and economic connections between the Kivalliq region and Churchill that go back generations,” said David Kakuktinniq. “I look forward to ensuring that the region benefits as these opportunities move forward, and that development in western Hudson Bay reflects those long-standing relationships and shared interests.”

“These appointments reflect our continued commitment to strong Indigenous leadership and meaningful northern representation in this organization,” said Mike Spence, Chair of OneNorth, on behalf of the Board. “Okimakan Beardy and David Kakuktinniq each bring deep experience, trusted leadership, and a clear understanding of the opportunities and responsibilities that come with advancing major infrastructure in the North.”

AGG is an Indigenous and community-owned company, owned by a partnership of 41 First Nations and northern Manitoba communities called OneNorth, further developing key trade-enabling infrastructure in Manitoba’s North to help Canada diversify trade routes, expand import and export opportunities, strengthen its northern economic and security presence, and advance Indigenous economic reconciliation.

The full Board of Directors of Arctic Gateway Group is as follows:

Mayor Mike Spence, Board Chair

Okimakan Morris Beardy, Director

Chief Michael Constant, Director

Cal Huntley, Director

David Kakuktinniq, Director

Chief Betsy Kennedy, Director

Ovide Mercredi, Director

Gary Rennick, Director

Paul Rivett, Director



About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.